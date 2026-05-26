Our annual report and accounts 2024/25 published

Our annual report and accounts for 2024/25 iwere published on 21 May 2026, including details about the organisation’s performance over that period.

This report is published later than we would have hoped, but the late publication is due to accounting issues beyond our control. The reasons are explained in our report.

Introducing the report, our outgoing Chair, Professor Sir Mike Richards, and our interim Chief Executive, Dr Arun Chopra, describe the progress made in improving the organisation after a difficult period.

“The commitment and dedication of our people has ensured that good work has continued to be delivered, and this is detailed in our performance report,” say both the Chair and interim Chief Executive. “This commitment has helped put us in a stronger position as we continue to improve the way we work. And at every level of the organisation, we have invested time in meeting with and listening to the public, our stakeholders and those we regulate, so that we really understand what they need from us and how we can deliver it.”

They acknowledged a recent period of “significant organisational and leadership change”, and added: “While we know there is much work still to do to rebuild trust and confidence, we have made progress against the immediate priorities and the foundational improvements – and we are determined to continue to improve our registration services, how we respond to concerns, and how we deliver an increasing number of assessments that support improvement.

“We will report back on these assessments more quickly, and do more to share best practice and support improvement. And we will use our unique oversight of health and social care to call out issues that need national attention and solutions.”

CQC’s annual report and accounts is a statutory report and was presented to Parliament on 21 May.