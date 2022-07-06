Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Our annual update on the safe management and use of controlled drugs
CQC’s annual update on the safe management and use of controlled drugs draws on prescribing data, feedback from controlled drug local intelligence networks, and our wider inspection and regulatory work.
The report shares important insight on the use of controlled drugs in health care and adult social care services, to help people working with controlled drugs strengthen the arrangements for their safe management and use.
In the last year, we have heard of innovative work and good practice being shared by local intelligence networks, as well as a notable rise in non-medical prescribing for all professional groups. We also note that the shift towards integration of local health and care services presents an opportunity for the development of more effective oversight of controlled drugs across a wider range of providers and stakeholders in a locality.
However, there are still some key concerns, for example:
- poor governance of controlled drugs – relating to issues such as balance checks, incident reporting and secure storage
- shared care between independent and NHS providers – including the safe and effective monitoring of people and their medicines
In our recommendations, we encourage providers and commissioners to use the available data sources and tools to better understand prescribing risks and trends with controlled drugs in their local area. Once these those risks and issues are identified, local collaboration can help to create action plans and interventions to promote safer care for people.
Read the report
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/our-annual-update-safe-management-and-use-controlled-drugs
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
All CQC-registered providers to ensure their staff receive training on interacting with people with a learning disability and autistic people01/07/2022 15:43:00
From 1 July 2022, all health and social care providers registered with CQC must ensure that their staff receive training in how to interact appropriately with people who have a learning disability and autistic people, at a level appropriate to their role.
Care Quality Commission encourages deaf and hard of hearing people to share their experiences of care24/06/2022 09:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC), partnering with Disability Rights UK (DRUK), is asking more people that are deaf or hard of hearing to feedback their experiences of care to help services improve.
Ofsted and CQC seek feedback on new SEND inspections22/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofsted and CQC are asking people to share their thoughts on a new framework for inspecting services for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in a local area.
CQC takes action at Greater Manchester neuro care and assessment centre02/06/2022 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken action at LANCuk Heywood, following an inspection in March and April which found shortfalls in care.
CQC welcomes improvements and rates the forensic inpatient or secure wards at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust01/06/2022 16:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has welcomed significant improvements in the forensic inpatient or secure wards at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust following an inspection in February.
Innovation in general practice and regulation13/05/2022 10:10:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) have published findings from their research into how GP practices use innovative methods to address local health inequalities. The work will inform CQC's developing regulatory approach so that it can better recognise and encourage innovation.
New frameworks for joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs)29/03/2022 13:17:00
Ofsted, CQC and HMICFRS yesterday announced the restart of their programme of joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs).
Two thirds of carers do not see lower standards of care during the COVID-19 crisis as acceptable16/03/2022 12:15:00
New research published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) shows that two thirds of unpaid carers view a lower standard of care during the COVID-19 crises as unacceptable, despite the massive pressures that care services and carers are under.