Our approach to online safety supervision and compliance

How we get platforms to comply with our rules for a safer internet

Since the first set of online safety duties came into force in March 2025, we’ve been working hard to secure improvements for the safety of users, and particularly children, across the UK’s vast and wide-ranging tech industry. This involves regulating over 100,000 companies of varying sizes, functions, and business models. While we’ve seen many companies adopt a more positive and proactive approach to user safety – such as by undertaking robust risk assessments or implementing age assurance for the first time - other services have, inevitably, been less willing to comply. In some cases, it’s the riskiest services which have put up the most resistance to regulation. We’ve also been clear that many of the larger, well-resourced companies are not yet doing enough to deliver the safer life online for people in the UK that both Ofcom and the Online Safety Act demand.

In terms of how we identify concerns, we focus our efforts on achieving the outcomes and priorities set out in our online safety strategy, which you can read more about in a previous blog post. But we also respond to significant ‘live’ or emerging issues – as we did, for example, when the Grok AI chatbot account on X was being used to create and share undressed images of people earlier this year. We quickly determine the appropriate course of action to take, considering factors such as the severity and scale of the harm, whether any potential non-compliance appears deliberate, and the robustness of the available evidence.

Our toolkit for getting services to comply

When it comes to bringing platforms into line, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. There are a range of things we can do, separately and in conjunction with one another. When deciding on the right strategy or approach, we’re ultimately focused on the end result: securing meaningful changes to platforms that will make UK users safer online as quickly as possible. We always stand ready, for the most serious cases, to launch formal enforcement investigations that can lead to fines and other penalties. But, like criminal court cases, these can take time and we often find that taking a different approach can prevent or remedy harm more quickly.

Driving compliance across a range of services involves multiple approaches, each with its own pros and cons. We set these out below.