Our Catering Services Framework (704) Is Now Live

Providing appealing catering services is the best way to ensure that people are offered healthy, nutritious meals daily - whether that be in a school, hospital, care home or office.

However, with budgets becoming tighter and time becoming more precious, it is becoming more challenging to source products and services. Our framework can help you procure the things you need to ensure a quality, great value catering service. Depending on your individual requirements, a range of service models can be offered, including onsite or offsite preparation, service and consumption.

This framework is split into three Lots: