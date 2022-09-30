ESPO
Our Catering Services Framework (704) Is Now Live
Providing appealing catering services is the best way to ensure that people are offered healthy, nutritious meals daily - whether that be in a school, hospital, care home or office.
However, with budgets becoming tighter and time becoming more precious, it is becoming more challenging to source products and services. Our framework can help you procure the things you need to ensure a quality, great value catering service. Depending on your individual requirements, a range of service models can be offered, including onsite or offsite preparation, service and consumption.
This framework is split into three Lots:
Education
- This Lot can be used to create a bespoke service. Suppliers on the framework offer ‘all types’ of catering provisions, from dining room and canteen-style services, to grab & go breakfast, after school clubs and special events.
- It covers ‘holiday food programmes’ allowing school standard meals in the holiday periods.
Suppliers can offer a wide range of value-added support, including:
- Freshly produced menus varying in flavour, texture, colour and appearance.
- Services which meet specific needs in relation to ethnicity, culture and religion.
- Menus to support and assist the achievement and maintenance of the gold, silver and bronze Food for Life Accreditations.
- Advice to ensure the catering service will best suit the requirement and operation of sites.
- Incentives and tailored menus to assist with reducing costs and maximising meal up-take.
- Education and training on food provenance and healthy eating.
Social Care
- Whether you are a local authority, residential care home or charity this Lot offers the full range of service styles from dining room to a ‘meals on wheels’ provision.
Suppliers can offer a wide range of value-added support, including:
- Freshly produced menus varying in flavour, texture, colour and appearance.
- Meals that suit individuals’ personal needs and medical requirements.
- Services which meet specific needs in relation to ethnicity, culture and religion.
- Advice to ensure the catering service will best suit the requirement and operation of sites.
Public Sector
Whether the requirement is for a leisure or entertainment venue (i.e. art gallery, museum, leisure centre, country park, concert hall or theatre), hospital or prison environment the service providers are experts in their field and will tailor their catering service to meet your specific requirements.
Depending on your requirements and size of premises service providers can offer all types of catering provisions to cover workplace catering, weddings, conferences, formal dinners or larger scale events.
Benefits
This framework offers the following benefits:
Procurement and Contract Management Support – If you need additional support you can use our complimentary framework 704C, Procurement and Contract Management Support, which offers specialist catering procurement suppliers who can support your needs.
Collaboration – The framework is open to individual customers or customers who would like to collaborate and go out to tender as a group.
Call off terms – Offers improved terms and conditions.
Comprehensive - Further competition templates with supporting guidance.
Why use ESPO?
We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework, please get in touch with our Food and Catering team on 0116 294 4008 or food@espo.org.
Find out more about our Catering Services (704)
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/our-outsources-catering-services-framework-704-is-now-live.html
