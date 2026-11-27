Under the Online Safety Act, providers of some of the most widely used online services, including social media, search and pornography services, will be required to publish annual transparency reports.

We’re launching a consultation on the impact of our approach to determining what should be included in these transparency reports. Our consultation sets out, in general, our approach to determining what kind of information we will ask services every year about how they are keeping users safe while upholding the importance of free expression.

We want to make sure the information they publish can bring about improvements on services and empower users. For example, information about how services protect children from harm, how they address risky content and features, or how they deal with user reporting and complaints.

Services can give their views

If a provider falls into scope, we will issue them with a transparency notice with questions – they must respond to this as part of publishing their transparency report.

When we put together a transparency notice for a service, we will consider certain factors, such as the type of service it is, how many users it has – and the proportion of those who are children, and the types of functionalities available to users.

To inform our approach in this part of our online safety work, we have held discussions and workshops with leading civil society groups and experts on a range of some of the main online harms faced by users.

We will now be speaking with providers about their draft transparency notices, to give them an opportunity to find out in advance what is expected from them, before we send final notices to them next year.

Ofcom’s own transparency requirements

Ofcom is also required to produce our own transparency report, based on the information published by providers. This report will help to compare services and highlight examples of best, good or poor practice for the wider industry and users. As with providers’ reports, we will do this once a year.

The consultation we’re launching marks an important step forward in bringing the transparency regime into force, which will make information available to help make services safer and empower the people who use them.