Our first frontend library milestone

After three years, 160 versions and around 60,000 lines of code we have released the first version of our frontend library, TNA Frontend.

TNA Frontend on GitHub.

About TNA Frontend

TNA Frontend contains a library of code for all our styles, components, typography, grid system and more. It defines the look and feel of our new services. It was even used to style and lay out the page you are currently reading.

We have used an open source approach, which means anyone can access our source code, understand how we test it and see a complete timeline of the changes that have been made.

The open source approach comes from the guidance in the GOV.UK Service manual, which advises making source code open and reusable.

Click here for the full press release