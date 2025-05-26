Our funding helps Bradford deliver world-leading results for children

As new research finds the JU:MP programme, funded by us and the National Lottery, is having a significant impact on getting children active in Bradford, we’re investing an extra £4 million into our partnership there

A flagship programme funded by us that’s working in deprived communities in Bradford to get children aged five to 14 and their families physically active is delivering world-leading results.

That's the conclusion of new research into children's activity levels conducted by Born in Bradford, which is part of the Bradford Institute for Health Research, and the University of Bradford.

The research, funded by us and the National Institute for Health and Care Research, found that Active Bradford’s JU:MP programme:

Improved children’s total physical activity by 8.3 minutes a day and over 70 minutes a week – this equates to 3,640 extra minutes per child a year (or two and a half days).

Improved moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (the amount needed to significantly improve health) by nearly 6 minutes on weekdays (5.7 minutes).

Reduced inactivity by more than 21 minutes a day on weekends (21.47 minutes).

Through an extensive study with more than 1,500 children, the soon-to-be-released research found that the effects of the JU:MP programme were bigger than any other long-term, population-level physical activity intervention for children reported in comparable scientific research studies so far.

We’re now renewing our commitment to addressing inactivity and inequality in Bradford with a new £4 million investment and a new three-year partnership with Active Bradford, the charity running the JU:MP programme, and their partners Born in Bradford and the University of Bradford.

This success story in West Yorkshire is a striking example of the positive impact we’re having through our targeted work in more than 90 places across England, which you can read more about below.

Executive director's reaction