Our funding helps Bradford deliver world-leading results for children
As new research finds the JU:MP programme, funded by us and the National Lottery, is having a significant impact on getting children active in Bradford, we’re investing an extra £4 million into our partnership there
A flagship programme funded by us that’s working in deprived communities in Bradford to get children aged five to 14 and their families physically active is delivering world-leading results.
That's the conclusion of new research into children's activity levels conducted by Born in Bradford, which is part of the Bradford Institute for Health Research, and the University of Bradford.
The research, funded by us and the National Institute for Health and Care Research, found that Active Bradford’s JU:MP programme:
- Improved children’s total physical activity by 8.3 minutes a day and over 70 minutes a week – this equates to 3,640 extra minutes per child a year (or two and a half days).
- Improved moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (the amount needed to significantly improve health) by nearly 6 minutes on weekdays (5.7 minutes).
- Reduced inactivity by more than 21 minutes a day on weekends (21.47 minutes).
Through an extensive study with more than 1,500 children, the soon-to-be-released research found that the effects of the JU:MP programme were bigger than any other long-term, population-level physical activity intervention for children reported in comparable scientific research studies so far.
We’re now renewing our commitment to addressing inactivity and inequality in Bradford with a new £4 million investment and a new three-year partnership with Active Bradford, the charity running the JU:MP programme, and their partners Born in Bradford and the University of Bradford.
This success story in West Yorkshire is a striking example of the positive impact we’re having through our targeted work in more than 90 places across England, which you can read more about below.
Executive director's reaction
"Every child has the right to experience the enjoyment and benefits that being active brings.
"We need every child to have positive experiences of sport, physical activity and movement, in every aspect of their lives, if they are to find a lifelong love of being active. If we get this right, this will be the key to a happier, healthier and more resilient nation.
"Our work is built on long-term partnerships and will deliver sustainable change in the communities that need it most.
"Active Bradford’s efforts are nothing short of outstanding – and we’re delighted to have supported them in not only reducing inequalities and getting more children active but also raising the profile of physical activity and fostering healthier and happier communities in Bradford.
"This work is a pivotal moment in time, showing that by working differently we can genuinely influence activity levels."
Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive director of place, Sport England
How does JU:MP work?
The JU:MP (Join Us: Move Play) programme has been working closely with communities in specific multi-cultural and economically deprived communities in Bradford for the last five years, and has reached over 30,000 children and their families to give them more opportunities to be more active through positive movement experiences.
The interventions are created with and by local communities and organisations and include:
- The development of ‘Healthy Madrasas’ for South Asian children.
- The deployment of Creating Active Schools to 57 Bradford schools to embed movement throughout the school day.
- Green spaces being co-designed with adolescent girls to ensure they feel comfortable and confident getting active within them.
- Transforming local parks into vibrant, inclusive environments with spaces to play and socialise.
Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:
"The JU:MP programme perfectly embodies our Plan for Change – breaking down barriers to participation in communities that need support most.
"By giving children an extra 70 minutes of weekly activity, this programme improves physical fitness and mental wellbeing while initiatives like 'Healthy Madrasas' show the power of working with organisations who truly understand their communities.
"Sport England's £4 million further investment will help build life-long healthy habits, supporting children's wellbeing and reducing future pressure on our NHS."
Undertaking daily physical activity and reducing sedentary time is vital for children's physical, social and mental health, their growth and development and prevents the early onset of diseases.
In addition, building healthy habits young means children are more likely to become active adults, which can lead to life-long benefits, at a personal level and for our society.
Active adults save the health and care system £10.5 billion a year, relieving pressure on the NHS and preventing chronic illness.
Dr. Sally Barber, director of physical activity at Born in Bradford and co-research director of JU:MP, said: "Our research underscores the transformative impact of Sport England’s funding.
"What JU:MP has achieved is testament to the individuals and communities who have come together to design ways to build physical activity into all parts of children's lives: from school, to mosque, to how they travel and where they play.
"None of it would have been possible without funding and support from Sport England, so we’re overjoyed they are renewing their commitment and bringing a further £4 million investment into the district, supporting jobs, community partnerships and extending JU:MP’s work to get children active."
Place-based working
The success of the JU:MP programme is credited to a place-based way of working – which we’re expanding by investing £250 million to more than 90 places across England that are in the top 10% of the country for inactivity, social need, deprivation and health inequality, according to our Place Needs Classification tool and the results of our Active Lives Adult Survey 2022/23.
Place-based working brings together local organisations and leaders who understand both the specific needs of their communities and the local assets that are available to support people to be physically active.
We’ve invested around £12 million in this way of working in Bradford since 2018. These investments have enabled local stakeholders and partners – from health, education, transport and urban planning sectors – to come together to understand the barriers to physical activity and to work in collaboration to co-design the solutions to get more people active.
Cllr Sarah Ferriby, Executive member for healthy people and places, Bradford Council
"The further £4m investment shows that JU:MP made a positive impact on residents and communities. This is wonderful news for everyone in the Bradford district.
"I look forward to seeing Active Bradford continue to roll out JU:MP and to people getting more active, more often and becoming healthier as a result."
Find out more : Active Bradford's JU:MP programme
