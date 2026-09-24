Thursday 24 Sep 2026 @ 15:05
Sport England
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Our funding helps grow girls' and women's rugby

A new report on the legacy of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 shows more women and girls are playing, coaching and officiating rugby union than ever before.

A legacy programme for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 has had a transformational impact on girls’ and women’s rugby in England and beyond, with the help of our £13.6 million investment of government funding.

Impact '25 – delivered by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in partnership with UK Government, us and UK Sport – aimed to capitalise on England’s hosting of the tournament 12 months ago by creating lasting change in the community game.

And a new report published by the RFU shows the four-year programme has achieved that ambition, with around 40,000 girls being introduced to rugby and girls’ club participation increasing by 49%.

A young female rugby player is pursued by girls on the opposing team as she runs with the ball during a training game at night.

Our executive director for partnerships and place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, is excited by the future possibilities for women and girls in grassroots rugby.

"Women’s rugby has real momentum right now, and the focus is turning that excitement into lasting opportunities for women and girls to play, coach and get involved," she said.

"Our investment, alongside programmes like Impact '25, is helping turn the inspiration of the Red Roses and the Women’s Rugby World Cup into greater participation – creating a future with more women and girls in rugby and more clubs equipped to welcome them."

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: http://www.sportengland.org/

Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/our-funding-helps-grow-girls-and-womens-rugby

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