Our immediate action after Southport attacks

Government action taken following the attacks in Southport on 29 July 2024.

The Prime Minister has taken immediate action following the far-right thuggery we have seen take place after the devastating events in Southport last week.

He has promised that those taking part in this disorder – whether it be directly or online – will face the full force of the law.

The police will continue to make arrests, individuals will be held on remand, and charges and convictions will follow.

Ramp up criminal justice

Police chiefs have made clear that public order reserves will be on standby in strategic locations throughout the week, with thousands of extra officers available for rapid deployment wherever and whenever disorder arises.

There have already been hundreds of arrests, including for online offences. Some have already appeared in court this morning. We will ensure those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities. The full force of the law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part in these activities.

Mosques to be offered new emergency security

Mosques are being offered greater protection with new emergency security that can be rapidly deployed.

The new rapid response process means mosques at risk of violent disorder can be offered additional security personnel, providing communities with vital support and reassurance.

This will boost the work already being done by local police forces to protect these important places of worship.

Under the new process now in place, the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed, protecting communities and allowing for a return to worship as quickly as possible.

National Violent Disorder Programme

The Prime Minister has announced the immediate creation of a programme to stop criminals intent on causing violence and unrest on our streets.

The programme is bringing together the best policing capabilities from across the country to share intelligence on the activity of violent groups so the authorities can swiftly intervene to arrest them.

Local insight and data will be used to gain a national understanding of where these criminals are operating, including the British Transport Police alerting where they see a spike in train ticket sales that could be linked to organised violent disorder.

It will also consider how we can deploy facial recognition technology, which is already used by some forces, more widely across the country. This will mean criminals can be targeted, found and brought to justice quickly.

How to show your support

Charity regulators have said there are many ways to show support for those affected by the tragedy, and that making a donation to a registered, regulated charity offers donors assurance that their funds will be effectively overseen and accounted for.

The Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside has launched an appeal to help relieve financial hardship for victims, survivors and their families.

The Southport Strong Together Appeal will also help other charities and community organisations delivering projects and services in the Southport area to support emotional wellbeing, mental health and bereavement support as well as community cohesion and violence prevention initiatives.

Package of support for Southport

The Prime Minister set out a package of support for Southport last week, to make sure the right support is in place for victims.

It will equip local leaders and agencies to make sure the needs of bereaved families are at the heart of the response, and to drive longer term efforts to bring the community together.

This comes alongside extensive care delivered by the NHS including specialist psychological and bereavement support services, and access to 24/7 crisis support.

To support the long-term recovery of the area, government will work with local partners on new ways to equip local leaders to help bolster community cohesion and build local resilience.

This will include setting up a programme of local community events and activities to help bring people together and create long-lasting support networks drawing from local schools, businesses, faith groups, sports clubs and other key partners.