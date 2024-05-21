Our leadership development programmes achieve ILM recognition

We’re delighted to announce that our leadership development programmes, Established Leaders and Emerging Leaders, have been approved as ILM Recognised.

ILM, the UK’s leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications, has validated our programme design, management, quality, and participant guidance against its global quality standards.

Our programmes, which are free to join, include workshops, action learning sets, coaching and mentoring, and peer networking opportunities. Current and future graduates of the programme will receive ILM Recognised certification.

About ILM Recognised