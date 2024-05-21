Homeless Link
Our leadership development programmes achieve ILM recognition
We’re delighted to announce that our leadership development programmes, Established Leaders and Emerging Leaders, have been approved as ILM Recognised.
ILM, the UK’s leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications, has validated our programme design, management, quality, and participant guidance against its global quality standards.
Our programmes, which are free to join, include workshops, action learning sets, coaching and mentoring, and peer networking opportunities. Current and future graduates of the programme will receive ILM Recognised certification.
About ILM Recognised
ILM Recognised, by ILM, is the validation of a leadership and management programme against a set of global quality standards, the ILM Recognised Quality Measures. One of the ILM Recognised Quality Measures, the ILM Footprint, confirms that a programme is fit for purpose to develop or enhance skills and/or knowledge related to at least one core component of professional development: leadership, management, coaching and mentoring or enterprise. The other ILM Recognised Quality Measures look at programme design and management, quality assurance and participant guidance.
About ILM
ILM is the leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications in the UK. ILM believes that great leaders can come from anywhere and that with the right support, anyone can grow and develop to make a real difference to their team and organisation. Which is why ILM helps individuals from all levels and professional background realise and apply their potential.
To explore our leadership development programmes, visit our leadership webpages.
