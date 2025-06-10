Natural England
|Printable version
'Our Living Soils' by Emma Rosen and Rhiannon Thomas out now
Natural England has commissioned a children's illustrated book to teach young children about soil.
Young children love to jump in muddy puddles and roll on grass, but are unlikely to think about what is going on in the earth underneath them. Now a new illustrated book aims to dig into just what is happening in the soil beneath their feet.
‘Our Living Soils’ was commissioned by Natural England to explore soil health in a way that appeals to four to seven-year-old children. It highlights just how much is going on in our soil and focuses on the creatures that make it their home. It was written by author and schoolteacher Emma Rosen, and illustrated by fine artist and illustrator, Rhiannon Thomas.
The team behind 'Our Living Soils'. From left: Jonny Griffiths, Matthew Shepherd and Eleanor Reed of Natural England, author Emma Rosen and illustrator Rhiannon Thomas.
The book was launched during the weekend at the sold out Open Farm Sunday event at Springwater Farm in Exeter, with both Emma and Rhiannon in attendance, along with Natural England’s soils team. The team hosted a series of activities including round the campfire storytelling; soil minibeast drawing and writing activities; and the very popular exploration of soil dwelling organisms through the microscope.
Eleanor Reed, Natural England principal soil specialist, yesterday said:
From soil formation to soil function, this visually engaging book aims to raise the awareness of soils to young children and their parents alike.
We hope it engages young children and develops their curiosity about the fascinating, but hidden, world beneath their feet.
'Our Living Soils' was launched at Open Farm Sunday in Exeter where children could look at soil-based organisms under the microscope.
Neal Layton, author and illustrator of some of the Eco Explorer series of children’s books, endorsed ‘Our Living Soils’, saying it is ‘a brilliant book for muddy boot wearers big and small’.
Alongside the paperback, which is available to buy at Our Living Soils – Emma Rosen, or from Waterstones and Amazon, there will be a PDF edition which can be distributed by Natural England. A Kindle version will also be produced and put on the Kindle Unlimited subscription service so subscribers can read it for free.
A narrated video of ‘Our Living Soils’ is available on YouTube.
How to watch this YouTube video
There's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.
You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:
Our Living Soils, written by Emma Rosen and illustrated by Rhiannon Thomas
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/our-living-soils-by-emma-rosen-and-rhiannon-thomas-out-now
Latest News from
Natural England
Hen Harrier Breeding Success31/07/2018 15:56:11
34 chicks have fledged in the most successful Hen Harrier breeding season in years.
Dorset path improved from Kimmeridge Bay to South Haven Point04/06/2025 13:20:00
The path around Dorset's stunning coastline is better than ever thanks to 21 miles of improvements between Kimmeridge Bay and South Haven Point.
Cornwall coast path improvements now complete04/06/2025 12:15:00
Path improvements along 228 miles of Cornwall’s stunning coastline from St Agnes Head along the south coast to the Tamar at Cremyll have finished.
Historic Garden of England protected with new sparkling National Nature Reserve30/05/2025 14:22:00
Eighth Kings Series National Nature Reserve to be announced.
Eel travel around Somerset made easier28/05/2025 12:05:00
Natural England teams up with Parrett Internal Drainage Board to ease eel travel around the Somerset wetlands ditch network with a dozen new passes.
Moth X Human by Ellie Wilson inspired by Wiltshire nature reserve27/05/2025 12:15:00
Data from Parsonage Down National Nature Reserve is used by composer violinist Ellie Wilson for her Moth X Human performances at Bradford and Southbank Centre.
Steel signing celebrated at Lower Derwent Valley NNR21/05/2025 11:20:00
A ceremony has taken place to mark progress made on the construction of Lower Derwent Valley NNR’s new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub.
New coastal path connects Mablethorpe to Humber Bridge16/05/2025 11:20:00
The latest stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) from Maplethorpe to Humber Bridge opens today.