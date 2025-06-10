'Our Living Soils' by Emma Rosen and Rhiannon Thomas out now

Natural England has commissioned a children's illustrated book to teach young children about soil.

Young children love to jump in muddy puddles and roll on grass, but are unlikely to think about what is going on in the earth underneath them. Now a new illustrated book aims to dig into just what is happening in the soil beneath their feet.

‘Our Living Soils’ was commissioned by Natural England to explore soil health in a way that appeals to four to seven-year-old children. It highlights just how much is going on in our soil and focuses on the creatures that make it their home. It was written by author and schoolteacher Emma Rosen, and illustrated by fine artist and illustrator, Rhiannon Thomas.

The team behind 'Our Living Soils'. From left: Jonny Griffiths, Matthew Shepherd and Eleanor Reed of Natural England, author Emma Rosen and illustrator Rhiannon Thomas.

The book was launched during the weekend at the sold out Open Farm Sunday event at Springwater Farm in Exeter, with both Emma and Rhiannon in attendance, along with Natural England’s soils team. The team hosted a series of activities including round the campfire storytelling; soil minibeast drawing and writing activities; and the very popular exploration of soil dwelling organisms through the microscope.

Eleanor Reed, Natural England principal soil specialist, yesterday said:

From soil formation to soil function, this visually engaging book aims to raise the awareness of soils to young children and their parents alike. We hope it engages young children and develops their curiosity about the fascinating, but hidden, world beneath their feet.

'Our Living Soils' was launched at Open Farm Sunday in Exeter where children could look at soil-based organisms under the microscope.

Neal Layton, author and illustrator of some of the Eco Explorer series of children’s books, endorsed ‘Our Living Soils’, saying it is ‘a brilliant book for muddy boot wearers big and small’.

Alongside the paperback, which is available to buy at Our Living Soils – Emma Rosen, or from Waterstones and Amazon, there will be a PDF edition which can be distributed by Natural England. A Kindle version will also be produced and put on the Kindle Unlimited subscription service so subscribers can read it for free.

A narrated video of ‘Our Living Soils’ is available on YouTube.

