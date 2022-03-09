Our New And Improved Cleaning Materials And Janitorial Supplies Framework (777) Is Now Live

Cleaning services are a mammoth task for any public sector organisation, increasingly so following the pandemic. With many places having to think of everything from floor and office cleaning to chemical and deep cleaning, the process of sourcing a wide variety of products can be laborious. Organisations often find themselves with multiple accounts to manage, many deliveries to track and a vast number of invoices to keep on top of - which is why we have improved our Cleaning Materials and Janitorial Suppliers framework (777). Framework 777 provides access to a variety of cleaning products, including:

Floor care chemicals Laundry chemicals

Washroom chemicals including dispensers General cleaning chemicals

Kitchen/catering chemicals Cleaning chemical concentrates

Cleaning/janitorial equipment Paper products including dispensers

Eco-labelled products

In addition, suppliers may be able to offer value-added services, including:

Customer stock checks and price benchmarking Same day deliveries

Collection and recycling of product packaging Restricted buying lists

Staff product training / support Comprehensive KPI reporting

Helping you to achieve cost, efficiency and sustainability targets

Benefits This framework offers the following benefits: Access to market leading suppliers which can help you make bottom-line savings and efficiencies off the latest cleaning products. Further competition or direct award options available. Further competition or direct award options available. Why Use ESPO? We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:

Fully compliant All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind. Trusted suppliers Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get In Touch If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with: Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.