Wednesday 09 Mar 2022
ESPO
Our New And Improved Cleaning Materials And Janitorial Supplies Framework (777) Is Now Live

Cleaning services are a mammoth task for any public sector organisation, increasingly so following the pandemic. With many places having to think of everything from floor and office cleaning to chemical and deep cleaning, the process of sourcing a wide variety of products can be laborious. Organisations often find themselves with multiple accounts to manage, many deliveries to track and a vast number of invoices to keep on top of - which is why we have improved our Cleaning Materials and Janitorial Suppliers framework (777).

Framework 777 provides access to a variety of cleaning products, including:

Floor care chemicals

Laundry chemicals

Washroom chemicals including dispensers

General cleaning chemicals

Kitchen/catering chemicals

Cleaning chemical concentrates

Cleaning/janitorial equipment

Paper products including dispensers

Eco-labelled products

 
 

In addition, suppliers may be able to offer value-added services, including:

 

Customer stock checks and price benchmarking

Same day deliveries

Collection and recycling of product packaging

Restricted buying lists

Staff product training / support

Comprehensive KPI reporting

Helping you to achieve cost, efficiency and sustainability targets

 
 

Benefits

This framework offers the following benefits:

  Access to market leading suppliers which can help you make bottom-line savings and efficiencies off the latest cleaning products.

  Further competition or direct award options available.

Why Use ESPO?

We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get In Touch 

If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with:

Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org. 

Find out more about our Cleaning Materials and Janitorial Supplies framework (777)

