ESPO
|Printable version
Our new and improved Modular Buildings framework (953) is now live
As many public sector organisations are returning to a new ‘normal’ after the pandemic, it’s leaving many workplaces with the need for refurbishment or a little extra space. Consequently, we are seeing an increase in the popularity of modular buildings.
Cheaper, quicker and less disruptive than a traditional build, modular buildings are constructed off-site before being transported to your chosen location, meaning they also have a lower environmental impact.
Framework 953 offers a quick and simple route to competitive modular building suppliers for both hire and purchase, meaning that you can find everything you need in one place. The framework is split into five distinct Lots including:
Modular Education Buildings
Modular Healthcare Buildings
Modular Catering Buildings
Modular Accommodation Buildings
Miscellaneous Modular Buildings
Benefits
New and improved, Framework 953 offers the following benefits:
Wide range of rates available which allow for direct call-off opportunities for each specific modular building type
Increased number of trusted suppliers
What you see is what you pay - no additional charges
Why Use ESPO?
We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/our-new-and-improved-modular-buildings-framework-is-now-live.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
Our new and improved Refuse and Recycling framework (860) is now live23/02/2022 09:50:00
If you’re involved in waste management within your organisation, you’ll no doubt be aware of the increasing obligation to dispose of waste in a safe and efficient manner. Government advice states that it is your responsibility to keep waste to a minimum by doing ‘everything you reasonably can to prevent, reuse, recycle or recover waste’.
ESPO Energy Update14/01/2022 09:50:00
With updates relating to the energy industry, framework suppliers, the team and more, the Energy Update is our free quarterly newsletter bringing public sector customers the latest on ESPO's energy frameworks.
Winter Essential Frameworks and Products07/01/2022 09:50:00
Winter can often bring with it an array of challenges for organisations, from poor weather conditions and icy roads to limited driving vision and an increase of pests and rodents among other things.
Here to help with our Procurement Solutions Reference Guide22/10/2021 09:50:00
At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to source products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.
Our new and improved Consultancy Services framework is now live15/10/2021 09:50:00
Our previous Consultancy Services framework (664-17) proved popular with many public sector customers with over 1,000 awards - in particular local authorities - so we have launched a new and improved version to continue our support.
Energy Update - September 202115/09/2021 09:50:00
With updates relating to the energy industry, framework suppliers, the team and more, the Energy Update is our free quarterly newsletter bringing public sector customers the latest on ESPO's energy frameworks.
One Stop Shop Solution For Total Facilities Management (TFM)08/09/2021 09:50:00
A Total Facilities Management (TFM) solution for your organisation can bring a range of benefits to your daily operations.
Bringing innovative technology enabled care products and services to public sector organisations01/09/2021 09:50:00
Technology Enabled Care (TEC) Services have evolved over the years from what was traditionally referred to as telehealth and telecare. With the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased need for remote care solutions, Framework 203 can help you and your organisation with adapting to the digital change in the market.