Our new and improved Modular Buildings framework (953) is now live

As many public sector organisations are returning to a new ‘normal’ after the pandemic, it’s leaving many workplaces with the need for refurbishment or a little extra space. Consequently, we are seeing an increase in the popularity of modular buildings.

Cheaper, quicker and less disruptive than a traditional build, modular buildings are constructed off-site before being transported to your chosen location, meaning they also have a lower environmental impact.

Framework 953 offers a quick and simple route to competitive modular building suppliers for both hire and purchase, meaning that you can find everything you need in one place. The framework is split into five distinct Lots including: