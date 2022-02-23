Our new and improved Refuse and Recycling framework (860) is now live

If you’re involved in waste management within your organisation, you’ll no doubt be aware of the increasing obligation to dispose of waste in a safe and efficient manner. Government advice states that it is your responsibility to keep waste to a minimum by doing ‘everything you reasonably can to prevent, reuse, recycle or recover waste’.

With this in mind we have updated our Refuse and Recycling Products framework (860) to ensure you have quick and simple access to a range of competitive refuse and recycling products including: