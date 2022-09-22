Our new first of its kind agreement, specifically for big data and analytics services and software, goes live

Crown Commercial Service
CCS launches new agreement for big data and analytics services and software
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has launched a new agreement for big data and analytics services and software, which aims to support the public sector to improve data use, drive efficiency and improve services.
Big data and data-driven capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, is an evolving field which has come into sharp focus across the public sector following the pandemic.
The new Big Data and Analytics [RM6195] agreement is the first CCS agreement to be solely dedicated to the procurement of data and analytics services and software. It will offer all public sector customers a central route to market, across a range of specialist suppliers. It has been developed in accordance with the National Data Strategy.
The framework’s scope will support a variety of customer needs – from niche reporting and analytics projects to complete data service transformations – to enable them to use data more efficiently. It’s just one of a number of agreements from CCS designed to help public sector customers tackle the issues and challenges involved in procuring technology solutions.
50 suppliers have been awarded a place on the framework, 46% of which are SMEs. Big Data and Analytics will run for 2 years with the possibility of extending by a further 2 years. Call-off contract durations can be up to 5 years.
Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service says:
Data has the potential to transform our public services through enhanced productivity, helping to grow the economy.
This new framework will support the requirements of the government and the wider public sector as they continue to use data to innovate. It is yet another example of how CCS is helping the public sector to continue on its digital transformation journey.
Innovations
- a simple 2 lot structure, encompassing a wide range of data and analytics capabilities in a single, consolidated framework
- an evaluated pool of suppliers allowing customers to drive cost reductions and increase value for money through healthy competition
- an optional capability ‘down-select’ mechanism to enable mini-further competitions under Lot 1, assisting with agile call-offs
- the new agreement aims to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to become suppliers, by enabling tier 1 suppliers to sub-contract, and therefore include SMEs in their supply chain
- specific provisions to enable supplier knowledge transfer and help grow customers’ in-house capabilities
- public sector contracting terms and conditions create an easier, more flexible route to market, tailorable to customers’ specific operational needs
Lotting structure
The lots will comprise:
Lot 1 – ‘Design, build and run’ professional services:
- advanced analytics and cognitive
- data management & acquisition
- data risking
- platforms services
- reporting and dashboards
- search and discovery services
Lot 2 – Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software:
- big data management
- machine learning & artificial intelligence
- reporting & analytics
- data mining, risking & science
- search and data discovery
Find out more
To find out more about Big Data & Analytics visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk or 0345 410 2222.
Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/ccs-launches-new-agreement
