Our new funding pledge to enable gender equality

As part of The Equal Sport Project, we've committed to move to a future position where our public funding decisions prioritise equality for women and girls involved in sport and physical activity.

Today we’ve set out our intention to work with the sport and physical activity organisations we fund to ensure gender equality is at the heart of how they’re run.

Along with UK Sport, we've published a new pledge which recognises that women and girls still face significant inequalities across all areas of the sporting system – from community and school sport right up to the highest levels.

The pledge is part of The Equal Sport Project, an unprecedented cross-sector initiative to make the UK the world's leading nation for women and girls in sport.

Our pledge

"UK Sport and Sport England will work with our funded partners to ensure their governance is designed by men and women, for men and women.

"If this cannot be demonstrated, we will work with them to implement a credible plan for change."

The Equal Sport Project is uniting sport in the UK behind five shared ambitions to accelerate progress towards equality for women and men across sport – from local leisure centres to the biggest stadiums, and from grassroots pitches to boardrooms.

Our chief executive, Simon Hayes, said that while the sector has taken great strides towards a more equitable future, we must continue to work together to achieve more for women and girls.

"While we’ve made real progress, too many girls and women still face barriers that prevent them from taking part in sport, staying in sport and reaching their full potential," he said.

"We’re excited to be part of the Equal Sport Project and to be helping turn its ambition into action. No single organisation can solve these challenges alone, and this has to be a collective effort.

"By coming together around five shared priorities, we can create a sporting system that is fairer, more inclusive and better for all women and girls."

Major sporting organisations from all parts of the UK sporting landscape – including the Football Association, Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, Youth Sport Trust, England Netball, Lawn Tennis Association, Women’s Sport Trust, Women in Sport and Team GB – have published their own pledges to act and help deliver the project's ambitions.

Click here for the full press release