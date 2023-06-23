Our new public engagement strategy

We have published a new strategy for how we will engage with people and with organisations that represent people.

The new strategy supports our organisational strategy published in 2021 and sets out how we will listen, inform and involve people and work in partnership with the organisations that represent people.

Since publishing our last public engagement strategy in 2017 we have made significant progress, for example, people are now more aware of CQC. Public awareness has increased from 51% in 2016 to 67% in 2021, with unprompted awareness increasing from 17% to 36% over the same period. Also, we doubled the number of experiences of care we hear through our Give Feedback on Care Service from 61,000 to 123,000 over the same period.

The new strategy will run to 2026 and has four objectives: