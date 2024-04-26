Our new simplified and sustainable vehicle telematics agreement goes live

We’re pleased to announce the next iteration of our agreement for vehicle telematics, helping customers make their fleet operations more efficient and optimise their driver management, is now live.

Vehicle telematics hardware and software solutions are used to collect data about the vehicle it is fitted to and how it is driven. The data produced ranges from location tracking and fuel consumption to speed and movement and how a vehicle is being driven (driver behaviour).

The full range of telematics products and services available under the new Vehicle Telematics Solutions [RM6315] agreement will allow customers to better analyse the use of their vehicles and make informed, evidence-based decisions in the management of their fleet. It is an important component of the total fleet solutions offered by CCS.

The key benefit of telematics solutions to customers is the use of real time vehicle data to support the management of risk and efficient fleet management. These benefits can result from using the vehicle data to identify, implement and manage initiatives designed to improve driver behaviour and compliance with fleet policy. For example, by using tracking solutions like driver ID and automated driver benchmarking, customers can improve the on-road behaviour of their drivers, reducing the risk of accidents, injuries and property damage.

The new agreement replaces the current Vehicle Telematics Hardware and Software Solutions [RM6143] agreement, which expired on 23 April 2024. It is similar in terms of scope and scale to its predecessor but with the introduction of a new single-lot structure that offers all available products and services in one place. This allows buyers to more easily identify the solution that suits them and provides a simpler procurement journey.

Sustainability remains a key focus, with vehicle analysis tools helping customers to achieve their carbon reduction goals by improving fuel efficiency and informing their approach to the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

The new agreement will run for 2 years, until its expiry on 4 March 2026.

Tammy Carter, Head of Fleet at Crown Commercial Service, recently said:

We’re delighted to launch our newest vehicle telematics agreement, offering a simple and efficient route to market that gives public sector customers access to sustainable, safety-conscious solutions that enable value through fleet optimisation. It is another example of the additional value CCS offers its customers in connecting them with the solutions they need.

High inclusion for SME suppliers

The marketplace for vehicle telematics includes many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and this agreement represents our commitment to supporting SMEs. 90% of the suppliers awarded places on the agreement are SMEs.

Innovations and benefits

a simple 1 lot structure, encompassing a wide range of vehicle telematics solutions in a single, consolidated framework

a simple order form has been introduced to support the customer journey by giving easier access to the full range of products available under the agreement

specific solutions are now available for: specialist and heavy vehicles including those utilised for waste management, winter maintenance or other Streetscene operations customers undertaking covert operations and blue light related fleet and incident management



Find out more

To find out more about Vehicle Telematics Solutions visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk / 0345 410 2222.

Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.