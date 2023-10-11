Crown Commercial Service
Our new ‘sustainable’ technology products and services agreement launched
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new end-to-end agreement for technology products and services - with a dedicated lot for procuring and managing IT in a more sustainable way.
Technology Products and Associated Services 2 [RM6098] builds and expands on the success of the previous iteration of the agreement, which is due to expire in December 2023.
The scope has been enhanced to incorporate new and future technologies alongside key elements such as sustainability options, sector specific lots for health and education, an off-the-shelf catalogue, and standalone services for supporting technology.
The agreement is a consolidation of three CCS frameworks (Technology Products and Associated Services, Education Technology and Technology Online Purchasing Content). This means that, for the first time, public sector organisations can procure their technology devices and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software in one place from CCS. It will continue to deliver value and provide public sector customers with a flexible, quick and compliant way to buy all their technology product and services requirements, including end user devices, technology infrastructure, network and security devices, peripherals as well as their software needs.
There will be a much stronger focus on sustainability under this agreement, including the introduction of a dedicated Lot for recycling, data wiping and secure disposal. It also includes suppliers focussing on extending product life cycles, giving public sector access to refurbished and remanufactured products and services specialising in upgrading existing equipment to extend the usable life.
Significant improvements have also been made to customers’ buying options, providing alternate ways to buy and specific guidance on leasing, utility, and “as a service” models. This gives buyers opportunities to fund and simplify the procurement process, for example they will have the option to pay only for what they use or spread the payments, saving on initial outlay costs.
172 suppliers have been awarded a place on Technology Products and Associated Services 2. The agreement is expected to go live on 31 October 2023 and run for an initial term of 30 months with the option to extend by a further 18 months.
Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service says:
This agreement offers public sector customers a new sustainable solution to their IT requirements through refurbished hardware combined with additional services. Moving towards circular IT and reducing the environmental impact plays a crucial role in the path towards carbon net zero.
The new agreement also aims to build on the progress made by CCS on making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to become suppliers, levelling the playing field and supporting the government’s agenda.
Innovations
- expanded scope to encompass the full market offering to further improve upon our “one stop shop” framework strategy
- the new structure reduces the need for customers to separate their technology requirements across multiple agreements. Three technology agreements have been consolidated and reduced down to one
- all suppliers are automatically added to Lot 8 (catalogue), making it quicker and easier for them to upload products and for customers to purchase low value items
- the new agreement aims to build on the progress made in making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to become suppliers. It includes 172 suppliers, these are made up of sector specific suppliers, value adding resellers, OEMs, market leaders and SMEs
Lotting structure
The lots will comprise of (all of which include services):
Lot 1 – Hardware and Software
Lot 2 – Hardware
Lot 3 – Software
Lot 4 – Information Assured Technology
Lot 5 – Health and Social Care Technology
Lot 6 – Education Technology
Lot 7 – Sustainability and Circular I.T.
Lot 8 – Technology Catalogue
Find out more
To find out more about Technology Products and Associated Services 2 visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk or 0345 410 2222.
Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/our-new-sustainable-technology-products-and-services-agreement-launched
Discover how DWP Digital achieved over £7 million in savings with HPE Greenlake's pay-as-you-use model, enabling flexible, efficient, and up-to-date digital transformation.