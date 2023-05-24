Our personal tips for looking after well-being during a crisis

Blog posted by: National Security Communications Team, 23 May 2023.

In the National Security Communications Team (NSCT) we are all too familiar with dealing with a crisis, in fact our team itself was set up in the midst of a major crisis – the Salisbury Novichok attack. Working in communications during a crisis you are often exposed to upsetting content, long hours and intensive pressure so looking after your and your colleagues well-being is paramount.

Look after your mental health. Let your mind rest.

Work out how you can switch off, it is different for everyone. In our team some of the top ways we rested our minds were walking home; not watching the news or scrolling through social media; listening to audiobooks; or going for a run.

Look after your body. Eat some fruit.

Snacks are ever present in a crisis centre, don’t be tempted to live off doughnuts and takeaway pizza. Look after your body as well as your mind.

Real heroes respect the rota

Crisis work can be addictive. It can be tempting to stay on past your rotated hours thinking you are helping, but this is the sure fire way to burn out and burn out fast. Stick to your time slots and go home when you’ve finished. It is a marathon not a sprint.

Develop, don’t dwell

Volunteer for things you are confident in doing but if you do have to pick up unfamiliar work make sure to be kind to yourself when learning new skills in a crisis. When you are working fast and doing things for the first time you will get things wrong. Take the time to reflect about what the experience has taught you but move on and don’t let it knock your confidence for tomorrow, and the next day.

Accept that sometimes you might not feel okay – and that is okay

It is natural to feel overwhelmed, especially during a crisis. It may feel like it, but you will not be the only one. It’s important to talk to your colleagues and create a culture that allows people to recognise their feelings and support each other. Ask people if they are okay, and really listen.

We’re excited to work with the new GCS Crisis Comms Team to support responders’ well-being as part of the new Crisis Communication Operating Model. This model will set out how we’ll prepare, respond and recover from crises, including through the creation of a new crisis comms community. To join the community and learn more about the new programme as it develops, email crisiscomms@cabinetoffice.gov.uk with your name, organisation, grade, comms discipline and a brief description of any crisis comms experience you have.

