Government Communications Service
|Printable version
Our personal tips for looking after well-being during a crisis
Blog posted by: National Security Communications Team, 23 May 2023.
In the National Security Communications Team (NSCT) we are all too familiar with dealing with a crisis, in fact our team itself was set up in the midst of a major crisis – the Salisbury Novichok attack. Working in communications during a crisis you are often exposed to upsetting content, long hours and intensive pressure so looking after your and your colleagues well-being is paramount.
Look after your mental health. Let your mind rest.
Work out how you can switch off, it is different for everyone. In our team some of the top ways we rested our minds were walking home; not watching the news or scrolling through social media; listening to audiobooks; or going for a run.
Look after your body. Eat some fruit.
Snacks are ever present in a crisis centre, don’t be tempted to live off doughnuts and takeaway pizza. Look after your body as well as your mind.
Real heroes respect the rota
Crisis work can be addictive. It can be tempting to stay on past your rotated hours thinking you are helping, but this is the sure fire way to burn out and burn out fast. Stick to your time slots and go home when you’ve finished. It is a marathon not a sprint.
Develop, don’t dwell
Volunteer for things you are confident in doing but if you do have to pick up unfamiliar work make sure to be kind to yourself when learning new skills in a crisis. When you are working fast and doing things for the first time you will get things wrong. Take the time to reflect about what the experience has taught you but move on and don’t let it knock your confidence for tomorrow, and the next day.
Accept that sometimes you might not feel okay – and that is okay
It is natural to feel overwhelmed, especially during a crisis. It may feel like it, but you will not be the only one. It’s important to talk to your colleagues and create a culture that allows people to recognise their feelings and support each other. Ask people if they are okay, and really listen.
We’re excited to work with the new GCS Crisis Comms Team to support responders’ well-being as part of the new Crisis Communication Operating Model. This model will set out how we’ll prepare, respond and recover from crises, including through the creation of a new crisis comms community. To join the community and learn more about the new programme as it develops, email crisiscomms@cabinetoffice.gov.uk with your name, organisation, grade, comms discipline and a brief description of any crisis comms experience you have.
Related content
- Crisis communication in practice: scenarios testing
- Case studies: crisis communications
- Crisis communication: lessons learnt from COVID-19
- Crisis communication
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/blog/our-personal-tips-for-looking-after-well-being-during-a-crisis/
Latest News from
Government Communications Service
3 ways to make communications more accessible09/05/2023 10:25:00
Blog posted by: Libby Daniels, Senior Campaigns and Communications Manager in the Equality Hub, 4 May 2023.
Project Spark: industry leading innovation at the heart of government communications05/05/2023 09:25:00
In late 2022, 3 pioneering teams from across the Government Communication Service faced the Project Spark! Dragons and secured the opportunity to develop, pilot, and scale their innovative ideas through the GCS Innovation Lab!
A diverse GCS communicating with all communities27/04/2023 15:15:00
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion isn’t a ‘nice to have’. It’s the foundation of thriving individuals, innovative teams and impactful communications.
GCS apprentices revisited: Jatin and Amber19/04/2023 10:20:00
Ever wondered what happens after the GCS Apprenticeship ends? We return to 2 GCS apprentices from 2020 to find out where their government communication careers have taken them.
GCS launches the 2023/24 UK Government Communication Plan13/04/2023 15:10:00
GCS recently (11 April 2023) published the 2023/24 UK Government Communication Plan.
Introducing the UK Government Communication Plan13/04/2023 12:10:00
Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of the Government Communication Service, 11 April 2023.
GCS apprentice revisited: Amber Warne11/04/2023 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Amber Warne, FCDO, 6 April 2023.
The building of a brilliant collaborative digital space for government communicators23/03/2023 15:10:00
Blog posted by: Peter Heneghan, former Deputy Director of Digital Communications, Government Communications Service, 21 March 2023.