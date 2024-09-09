10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Our plan to clean up the water sector
We’re taking action to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.
The public have long had enough of the chaos and neglect which has plagued our water sector.
That’s why we’re taking action to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.
Our plan includes new legislation to make sure water bosses are properly held to account where they are failing to protect our precious environment and deliver for their customers.
New legislation to clean up our waterways
As an immediate first step to cleaning up our waterways, we’ve introduced a new bill to strengthen regulation and put water companies under tough special measures.
This new bill represents the most significant increase in enforcement powers in a decade and will see regulators take tougher and faster action when water companies fall short.
It will give the water regulator new powers to ban the payment of bonuses if environmental standards are not met and increase accountability for water executives.
What does the Bill do?
This Bill means:
- Increases in the Environment Agency’s ability to bring forward criminal charges against law-breaking water executives, including imprisonment of up to two years for water executives who obstruct investigations.
- Bans on the payment of bonuses to executives of polluting water companies unless they meet high standards.
- Severe and automatic fines for polluting, so regulators can issue penalties quickly, without having to conduct lengthy investigations.
- Independent monitoring of every outlet, with water companies required to report all pollution spills within an hour of them starting.
Compensating customers
We want to make sure customers are properly compensated when their basic water services are disrupted.
We’ve launched a consultation on measures that would mean water companies need to provide compensation payments to customers if they can’t provide a sufficient service.
Proposals include approximately doubling compensation payments and broadening the range of circumstances when payments can be triggered - including when boil notices are issued.
Have your say on our plans here.
Cutting sewage dumping and upgrade infrastructure
We have set out new measures to cut sewage dumping and attract investment to upgrade infrastructure.
They include ringfencing funding for vital infrastructure investment, so that it is only spent on upgrades benefiting customers and the environment. Any money that isn’t spent will be returned to customers.
We will make sure water companies place customers and the environment at the heart of their objectives in their company rules. And customers will be able to hold water company bosses to account through new customer panels with powers to summon board members for questioning and make sure they are meeting customer obligations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/our-plan-to-clean-up-the-water-sector
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
How we're fixing the foundations of the country02/09/2024 13:20:00
Here are some of the things we are doing to fix the foundations of this country.
PM meeting with President Macron of France: 29 August 202429/08/2024 16:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace this morning.
Joint declaration on deepening and enhancing UK-Germany relations29/08/2024 13:20:00
Joint declaration between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Scholz on deepening and enhancing UK-Germany relations.
Keir Starmer's speech on fixing the foundations of our country: 27 August 202427/08/2024 14:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech in the Downing Street garden today on fixing the foundations of our country.
Prime Minister's letter to ParalympicsGB27/08/2024 10:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's letter to ParalympicsGB ahead of Paralympic Games in Paris.
PM call with President Xi Jinping of China: 23 August 202423/08/2024 15:25:00
The Prime Minister spoke to President Xi Jinping of China this morning.
Pension Credit: What you need to know22/08/2024 10:20:00
Up to 880,000 households across the UK may be missing out on support worth on average over £3,900 a year. Read more about claiming for yourself or a loved one.
Prime Minister and Welsh First Minister: Together we will “supercharge” mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower21/08/2024 13:20:00
The Prime Minister and Welsh First Minister will supercharge efforts to make Britain a clean energy superpower, by investing in homegrown energy to grow the economy, create jobs, boost skills, and strengthen our energy independence.