Our position on sustainability regulations and UK defence

Our sustainability rules do not prevent investment in or finance for defence companies.

The financial sector plays a vital role in supporting all sectors, including defence.

There is nothing in our rules, including those related to sustainability, that prevents investment or finance for defence companies.

Our sustainable finance rules apply to firms providing financial products and services as well as some listed companies. They do not require financial institutions to treat defence companies differently because they are in the defence sector.

Our sustainability-related rules have 2 aims:

To ensure information about investments claiming to be sustainable can be trusted and readily understood.

To improve the quality of sustainability-related information in the market.

These rules should not be confused with financial institutions’ own policies relating to the type of businesses they wish to support and their own appetite for risk.

Rightly, it is up to individual lenders and investors whether they provide the capital defence companies need. Some consumers will also want options to invest in line with their ethical values, so it is important they have the freedom to make choices about where they invest their money.

