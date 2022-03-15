WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Our reaction to latest Labour Market statistics
CBI’s reaction to latest Labour Market statistics.
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills policy, said:
“Highs and lows continue in the UK labour market with rising employment and a record number of jobs available. Yet pay is not keeping pace with inflation and long-term sickness absence continues to drive rising inactivity.
“Supporting employee health so that people are able to return to work requires sustained effort from employers and government.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Worst fall in real pay for 8 years, says TUC15/03/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on the latest employment figures published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show that real wages fell by 1.5% (using CPI) over the year.
LGA responds to government Homes for Ukraine scheme15/03/2022 11:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman, responded to news of the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme
TUC - Energy bills set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages in 202215/03/2022 11:05:00
Record energy prices could “wipe out” entire value of pay rises this year.
CIPD - Pay struggles to keep up with the rise in prices15/03/2022 10:40:00
‘We are at the foothills of the 2022 living standards squeeze’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
UK Space Agency - New space funding paves the way for pioneering approaches to energy, communication and resources15/03/2022 09:05:00
British space technology will help pioneer new approaches to energy, communications and resources, thanks to new projects from the UK Space Agency
Ministers’ mixed messages on Covid safety will put workers at risk from April - TUC14/03/2022 15:05:00
The TUC has written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warning that workers’ safety is being put at risk by confusion created by guidance announced by the Prime Minister on Covid-19 and workplace risk assessments.
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils face a financially uncertain future14/03/2022 14:25:00
Scotland’s councils have increased reserves over the last year but must address the impacts of an overall reduction in funding and ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19.
LGA responds to CMA report on children's social care market14/03/2022 12:25:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Competition and Markets Authority calling for action on the children’s social care market, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble