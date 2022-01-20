Our recruitment framework helps the Government Property Agency secure quality candidates across 2 large-scale projects

Read how the Government Property Agency used a recruitment framework to meet their need to recruit 50 interim and permanent roles, over a range of grades.

Background

This case study outlines how the Government Property Agency (GPA) used NHS Workforce Alliance’s Non Clinical Temporary and Fixed Term Staff framework for 2 large-scale recruitment projects across its Financial Business Partnering, Financial Analysis and Financial Accounting teams.

The Government Property Agency is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, with responsibility for ensuring efficient and effective use of government real estate. Acting as an asset manager, landlord, service provider and strategic property advisor, the agency uses its commercial property expertise in supplier negotiations to enhance value both for government and the taxpayer

GPA needed to recruit for a total of 50 interim and permanent roles, at grades ranging from HEO to Grade 6. Using our RM6160 Non Clinical Temporary and Fixed Term Staff recruitment services framework, recruitment consultancy firm Robertson Bell were appointed to carry out this project.

The framework is an alliance between NHS Procurement in Partnership and CCS. It can be used by all UK public sector bodies including NHS contracting authorities, local government, universities, charities and blue light services. The 6 lots give customers the ability to secure quality candidates regionally and nationally across the UK under a variety of specialisms.

Solution

The team at Robertson Bell spent time with hiring managers from GPA to develop a deep understanding of role profiles, and to consult on and define the type of candidates who would be most effective. They then created a multi-channel recruitment campaign incorporating comprehensive in-house and third-party database searches, plus targeted advertising on specialist sites such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The supplier also went the extra mile to engage hard-to-find candidates that are generally overlooked by traditional recruitment methodologies, by leveraging their consultants’ networks.

Although faced with complex demands and challenging timelines, the consultants used project management tools to provide full campaign monitoring and transparency at all times.

Adapting to challenges

As a recently established organisation, the GPA had not yet developed a strong employer brand. Robertson Bell created a compelling employer proposition that enabled them to compete effectively with high-profile organisations recruiting from the same talent pool.

When the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented part-way through the campaign, the supplier switched quickly and efficiently to a virtual process via their In-Sight video platform. This remote selection process did not compromise the integrity of the experience for either client or candidates.

Outcome

Initial screening was performed by a panel of Robertson Bell consultants to relieve pressure on the GPA hiring managers and quickly identify the most attractive candidates.

Consultants maintained close communications with candidates throughout the process, managing expectations and minimising the chance of drop-out. As a result, all vacancies were filled with high-quality individuals, in line with the GPA’s diversity targets.

The supplier also handled the offer management process, providing two-way post interview feedback.

The interim project team provided GPA hiring managers with a shortlist of candidates, and there was 100% interview attendance. Each role was successfully filled with the preferred candidate. Successful interim candidates were operational within 24-48 hours of appointment.

Diversity and inclusion

Robertson Bell is well-equipped to help employers meet stringent inclusivity guidelines. For this campaign they reached out to a range of candidates via LinkedIn, engaging with diverse audiences through specialist diversity job boards. CVs were screened and graded by a panel of three diversity-trained consultants. All shortlists were supplied ‘blind’.

