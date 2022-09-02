ESPO
Our Renewable Energy Solutions Framework (2838) is now live
Renewable energy is something that is at the forefront of all our minds, particularly with the recent energy crisis and the UK Governments target to be net zero by 2050. Not only is there an increasing pressure on the public sector to become more mindful of their carbon output and prioritise energy efficiency, there is also the need to look for new innovative ways to protect the planet, all whilst we are looking to reduce costs too, after all, budgets can only stretch so far!
Framework 2838 is a fantastic place to start when it comes to finding renewable energy solutions.
The framework offers 3 Lots:
Lot 1 - The supply and installation of solar PV systems and associated products Customers can choose from a ‘pick and mix’ of services including design input, supply, installation, maintenance, and monitoring. Additional products and services may include built-in solar PVs and tiles, energy storage, repairs, maintenance, and monitoring.
Lot 2 – The supply and installation of Renewable Heat Generation systems
Customers can choose from a ‘pick and mix’ of services including design input, supply, installation, maintenance, and monitoring. Additional products and services may include repairs, maintenance, and monitoring.
Lot 3 - Consultancy and project management for all types of renewable energy systems
Customers are able to choose from a selection of consultancy services for all types of renewable energy technologies and solutions; including , but not limited to solar PVs, solar thermal, wind turbines, air / ground source heat pumps, heat networks/ district heating , combined heat and power systems, fuel cells, anaerobic digestion, small scale hydro, biomass boilers. The dynamic nature of this Lot allows customers to take advantage of new installers and innovations entering the market. Customers will be able to select relevant elements from a range of services to suit their individual needs. The following elements of service may be offered under this Lot:
Includes:
- Initial feasibility study and/or identification of renewable energy options
- Preparation and submission of planning applications
- Survey
- Specification and design
- Return on investment (ROI) analysis
- RHI applications
- Installer selection and vetting (on the customer’s behalf)
- Running a full competitive tender exercise (OJEU compliant) on the customer’s behalf including drafting ITT documents and evaluating tenders
- Full-scale project management – ‘turnkey’ solutions (whereby the consultant assists the customer with both the selection of technology and the actual installation and contracting with the installer. The consultant will take responsibility for the overall project completion)
- Aftercare, operation and maintenance including energy monitoring and reporting
Benefits
This framework offers customers the opportunity to generate their own clean, environmentally friendly electricity and/or heat
All installers on Lot 1 and 2 are members of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme.
Under Lot 3, consultancy and project management can be sought for a wide range of renewable energy technologies, including new and emerging technologies entering the market, allowing customers flexibility and choice
Why use ESPO?
We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
Find out more about our Renewable Energy Solutions (2838) framework
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/our-renewable-energy-solutions-framework-2838-is-now-live.html
