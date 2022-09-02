Our Renewable Energy Solutions Framework (2838) is now live

Renewable energy is something that is at the forefront of all our minds, particularly with the recent energy crisis and the UK Governments target to be net zero by 2050. Not only is there an increasing pressure on the public sector to become more mindful of their carbon output and prioritise energy efficiency, there is also the need to look for new innovative ways to protect the planet, all whilst we are looking to reduce costs too, after all, budgets can only stretch so far!

Framework 2838 is a fantastic place to start when it comes to finding renewable energy solutions.