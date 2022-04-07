WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Our response to Government's Energy Security Strategy
CBI’s response to Government's Energy Security Strategy.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, yesterday said:
"This Strategy sets an ambitious bar for a more resilient, low carbon energy system for the future. Bold words must now be matched by bold actions from the Government. The proof will be in the Strategy’s delivery, in partnership between business and Government. Business believes greater energy independence must go hand-in-hand with delivering a net-zero, higher growth economy.
"Increasing our domestic generating capacity is an essential part of dealing with the current energy crisis. Big bets on nuclear will provide clean and stable power for consumers and businesses. This scale of ambition should be replicated for other renewable technologies like onshore wind. Commitment to planning reforms and rapid approvals is what will really make the difference now.
"While it’s welcome this Strategy addresses some long-standing challenges, companies are continuing to really struggle with increased wholesale energy costs right now. The Government’s next step should be to provide immediate cashflow support for firms through the Recovery Loan Scheme – and move to cut bills for Energy Intensive Industries to maintain competitiveness.
"Kickstarting an ambitious national programme for household energy efficiency upgrades should follow this Strategy too – making people’s bills more affordable and cutting carbon across the country."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Government’s energy announcements fail the test on jobs, soaring bills and climate crisis - TUC07/04/2022 16:05:00
The government’s new energy security commitments, published today (Thursday) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, fall short of what’s needed on jobs, soaring bills and the climate crisis, says the TUC.
NHS Confederation - Long term workforce challenges and gaps in capital funding must be addressed by governments to reduce waiting times07/04/2022 10:40:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report on NHS waiting times
NHS Confederation - Latest critical incidents highlight mounting pressure on NHS06/04/2022 16:15:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the latest ambulance and A&E critical incidents.
Audit Wales - Direct Payments support people’s independence and are highly valued but there are opportunities to improve06/04/2022 15:15:00
Inconsistencies are resulting in people receiving different standards of service.
NHS Confederation - Concerning to note the unprecedented and still rising COVID levels in older people06/04/2022 14:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the final REACT-1 Imperial College London study on COVID-19 prevalence.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders will make best use of extra funding but soaring inflation means the NI levy is now worth less06/04/2022 12:20:00
Response to Health and Care Levy announcement
TUC withdraws from Safe to be Me conference06/04/2022 11:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) confirmed its withdrawal from the government’s Safe to be Me conference.
New WULF projects launched to support workplace learning in Wales05/04/2022 16:05:00
On the 30th March we hosted an event in the Senedd to officially launch the new round of the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).
TUC – Government must “come clean” over plans for workers’ rights05/04/2022 14:38:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) demanded the government “come clean” over its plans for workers’ rights.