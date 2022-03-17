WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Our response to latest Parker Review data
CBI’s yesterday responded to latest Parker Review data.
Lord Karan Bilimoria, CBI President and Chair of Change the Race Ratio, yesterday said:
“FTSE 100 firms have stepped up when it comes to ethnic diversity at the top. Now it’s time for those last few companies to follow suit and end the all-white boardroom.
“UK plc has reached an important way point, and it’s time to step up the pace of progress. The FTSE 250 must show the same effort and focus to improve ethnic diversity at senior levels.
“The Parker Review has created a groundswell of action which has led to real results in the boardroom. Government needs to match business progress by bringing in mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting in the same way they have done for gender.
“Our Change the Race Ratio campaign exists to help businesses to improve, not only to measure their progress. I encourage all companies to sign up.”
