Our response to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project status for two new reservoirs
Ofwat has today welcomed an announcement from the Government in relation two new reservoirs in East Anglia and Lincolnshire being given Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) status.
David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat said:
“We welcome the clear focus the Government is placing upon accelerating the delivery of supply and resilience schemes that will meet our future water needs and support economic growth. Alongside the £2 billion of development funding announced at our 2024 Price Review, this will help us to deliver the largest programme of major water infrastructure projects – including nine new reservoirs – seen in decades.”
For more details, please see Defra’s press notice: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-steps-in-to-build-first-major-reservoirs-in-30-years
