Our response to the Care Provider Alliance's review of the single assessment framework

We commissioned the Care Provider Alliance (CPA) last autumn to review our single assessment framework alongside the review by Professor Sir Mike Richards. We are grateful to the members of the CPA who took part in and supported this work.

The review examined the perspectives of adult social care providers of the assessment framework and what they want from regulation by CQC. It also raised provider concerns about assessment, registration, and backlogs.

Sir Julian Hartley, Chief Executive of CQC commented “We welcome this report which has been instrumental in ensuring we hear the voices of a wide range of adult social care providers, as the findings are a robust reflection of their views and experiences.”

Feedback represents over 1,200 respondents to an online survey and the views of more than 100 providers shared through 5 workshops.

James Bullion, Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care and Integrated Care, added:

“This report gives us a practical agenda for change which we will incorporate into our urgent improvement work underway in CQC. Professor Vic Rayner, as chair of the CPA, met with me and my Executive Team colleagues and with the CQC Board to discuss the findings of this report. She articulated a powerful message on behalf of providers, including in some cases the distressing impact of approaches to regulation and assessment on their organisations and mental wellbeing. We are grateful for their feedback and acknowledge their experience.

“We acknowledge too the strength of feeling from providers about the need to improve their experience of inspection. Underlying this report (but not looked at in detail) are the changes needed to improve our computer systems, portal arrangements and communications. CQC colleagues have themselves struggled with the challenges caused by the technology issues and rollout of the assessment framework, including the clarity of how the system worked, training, complexity of the approach, and the consistency of approaches in different care sectors. CQC inspectors are skilled and dedicated to good regulation and have struggled to be effective because of these factors”.

Our response

There are 11 recommendations in the report and key messages in the survey, which we will now work on in more detail to consider their implementation. Some recommendations will be subject to further discussion, policy change or consultation. The recommendations are detailed below.

We are already taking urgent action on our priority improvement workplan to address concerns about our performance on backlogs, assessment frequency, registration delays, and publication of reports. We see good alignment between the recommendations in this report and the work that we have already started to rebuild good regulation.

As we are currently delivering organisational change and improvement, it will be important to consider the CPA report’s recommendations effectively alongside existing work. We are determined to improve providers’ experience of regulation with the development of a handbook which describes what we expect from providers, what they can expect from CQC, as well as giving our staff the tools and time to do their job. We are strengthening sector leadership in CQC and want to continue to work with the CPA to oversee progress. This report provides a good agenda for shared work over the coming months.

