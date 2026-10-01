Our Scotland, Our Future: Public Engagement Strategy for Climate and Nature

Sets out our overarching framework for engaging the people of Scotland in meeting the challenges of a changing climate and biodiversity loss.

Introduction

What is the Public Engagement Strategy (PES)?

The Scottish Government published its first Public Engagement Strategy for Climate Change in 2010. Over the past 16 years, we have continued to learn and develop our approach, publishing further iterations of the PES, the most recent being ‘Net Zero Nation’ in 2021. Independent research shows that the approach of ‘Net Zero Nation’ still aligns with best practice. As such, this strategy will build upon its success and refresh – rather than revise – the strategic direction.

This PES supports the statutory duty under section 91 of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009. In addition, the refresh integrates climate and nature to address these twin crises in one engagement strategy.

The Strategy sets out our strategic framework and approach to delivery, and aims to act as a key reference document for climate and nature engagement activity from 2026 to 2031.

Action on climate change and nature loss can create wider social, economic, health and financial benefits – supporting stronger communities, improved physical and mental health, reduced fuel poverty, healthier local environments and more resilient local economies. Our Climate Change Plan outlines the estimated worth of these co-benefits are £8 billion over 2026 to 2040. Our Adaptation Plan sets out actions to ensure that as the climate changes, people’s wellbeing is supported by safe and resilient transport, water and other essential infrastructure. Community-led action can build social connection, trust and pride in place, helping people to see climate and nature action as something that improves everyday life rather than as an additional burden.

Our public engagement approach seeks to build understanding that motivates, inspires and leads to action across the whole of society, among our urban, rural and island communities. It aims to shift the conversation about climate change and nature loss towards one of hope, honesty, resilience, and shared ownership of solutions, recognising people not only as audiences, but as active partners in re-imagining and shaping Scotland’s future.

The role of the PES is to provide clear leadership, policy direction and transparency, while creating the conditions for collaboration, to enable meaningful engagement and participation of the public in climate and nature action. This includes supporting partnerships, sharing evidence and insight, enabling participation, and working across the public, private and third sectors to align efforts and amplify impact. The PES supports building the understanding and connections required across society to support a just, inclusive and transparent approach, built on collaboration, trust and shared ownership of the transition.

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