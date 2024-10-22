Our statement in response to Government plans for NHS digital transformation

ICO statement given yesterday in response to Government plans for NHS digital transformation.

An ICO spokesperson yesterday said:

"We stand ready to support the Government's ambition to make the NHS fit for the future, including the move to a more digital approach. Data protection law can help organisations to share personal information responsibly, enabling innovation while protecting people's data. People need to trust that their medical information is in safe hands, and organisations must be clear and transparent with people about how this information will be used. Health and care records are highly sensitive information, so we expect data protection to be prioritised and built into all new initiatives from the start. We will be monitoring the proposals closely and will engage with Government and NHS England as their plans develop."