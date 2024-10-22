Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Our statement in response to Government plans for NHS digital transformation
ICO statement given yesterday in response to Government plans for NHS digital transformation.
An ICO spokesperson yesterday said:
"We stand ready to support the Government's ambition to make the NHS fit for the future, including the move to a more digital approach. Data protection law can help organisations to share personal information responsibly, enabling innovation while protecting people's data. People need to trust that their medical information is in safe hands, and organisations must be clear and transparent with people about how this information will be used. Health and care records are highly sensitive information, so we expect data protection to be prioritised and built into all new initiatives from the start. We will be monitoring the proposals closely and will engage with Government and NHS England as their plans develop."
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/10/statement-in-response-to-government-plans-for-nhs-digital-transformation/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Action taken against United Utilities over transparency failings16/10/2024 15:05:00
We have issued a practice recommendation to United Utilities for failing to properly handle requests for important environmental information from the public.
Two companies fined a total of £150k after bombarding people with spam texts offering financial, debt services15/10/2024 14:10:00
We have fined two Manchester based financial and debt management companies a total of £150,000 for sending in excess of 7.5million spam text messages to people.
£120k issued in fines to two companies for predatory marketing campaigns10/10/2024 11:15:00
We have fined two companies for making unlawful marketing calls to individuals registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).
Criminal record and suspended prison sentence handed to former RAC employees for stealing personal information09/10/2024 15:25:00
Two former RAC employees have been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, for unlawfully copying and selling over 29,500 lines of personal information.
Changes to our services for businesses09/10/2024 14:15:00
We are committed to modernising our service and investing in tools that enable us to give time-pressed businesses access to our advice and expertise 24/7. From 11 October, we will be piloting some changes to the way we provide support to businesses.
Preparing for the quantum-enabled future09/10/2024 13:15:00
Quantum technologies are advancing at pace, offering huge potential to improve our lives. For example, researchers are already using the next generation of certain quantum sensors to collect highly granular information about people’s brain patterns to improve medical research and diagnostics, while there are ongoing efforts to test real world applications for early stage quantum computers.
New data protection audit framework launched to help organisations improve compliance07/10/2024 12:10:00
We have today launched a new audit framework designed to help organisations assess their own compliance with key requirements under data protection law.
What price privacy? Poor PSNI procedures culminate in £750k fine03/10/2024 10:15:00
We have fined Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) £750,000 for exposing the personal information of its entire workforce, leaving many fearing for their safety.