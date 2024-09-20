Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Our statement on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy
Statement by Stephen Almond, Executive Director Regulatory Risk, on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy
"We are pleased that LinkedIn has reflected on the concerns we raised about its approach to training generative AI models with information relating to its UK users. We welcome LinkedIn’s confirmation that it has suspended such model training pending further engagement with the ICO.
"In order to get the most out of generative AI and the opportunities it brings, it is crucial that the public can trust that their privacy rights will be respected from the outset.
"We will continue to monitor major developers of generative AI, including Microsoft and LinkedIn, to review the safeguards they have put in place and ensure the information rights of UK users are protected."
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/09/our-statement-on-changes-to-linkedin-ai-data-policy/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Action taken against Sky Betting and Gaming for using cookies without consent17/09/2024 12:25:00
We have issued a reprimand to Bonne Terre Limited, trading as Sky Betting and Gaming, for unlawfully processing people’s data through advertising cookies without their consent.
ICO statement in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI16/09/2024 12:25:00
ICO statement given recently (13 September 2024) in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI.
Surrey Police show a “lack of seriousness about their obligations” as ICO issues enforcement notice over FOI failures13/09/2024 14:10:00
ICO yesterday issued an enforcement notice to Surrey Police after the force repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).
ICO and NCA sign memorandum of understanding for further collaboration on cyber security10/09/2024 12:25:00
We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Crime Agency (NCA) that sets out how both organisations will cooperate to improve the UK’s cyber resilience.
Action taken against Labour Party for failing to respond to requests for personal information on time28/08/2024 15:10:00
New tool helps small businesses create privacy notices20/08/2024 16:20:00
We have launched a new, quick and easy-to-use tool to help small organisations and sole traders create a bespoke privacy notice and protect people’s information rights.
ICO statement on Meta's ad-free subscription service15/08/2024 16:05:00
Stephen Almond, ICO’s Executive Director of Regulatory Risk, commented on Meta's ad-free subscription service
Porthcawl man sentenced after “brazen” car scam worth hundreds of thousands of pounds14/08/2024 09:10:00
A man who unlawfully accessed personal data has been sentenced after our investigation.
Provisional decision to impose £6m fine on software provider following 2022 ransomware attack that disrupted NHS and social care services07/08/2024 11:15:00
We have provisionally decided to fine Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd (Advanced) £6.09m, following an initial finding that the provider failed to implement measures to protect the personal information of 82,946 people, including some sensitive personal information.