Our support to Ukraine remains unwavering: UK statement to the OSCE

Speaking at the Annual Security Review Conference, Head of Security Policy Department, Jason Rheinberg, yesterday outlined why the UK remains committed to the OSCE and its principles.

Thank you, Mr Chair. I am pleased to be here at the OSCE, particularly on the fiftieth anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. Then, just as now, the Organisation and the Decalogue are foundation stones of strategic stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Let me begin by reiterating the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year, remains the most serious threat to European security in decades. It is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the core principles of this Organization – principles that every singe one of us has committed to uphold.

Despite the immense human and economic toll, Ukraine continues to resist. And I salute their bravery. Ukraine has also shown it is committed to peace: Ukraine has agreed to a full, unconditional ceasefire, as proposed by the US. Russia has failed to agree to the same and has instead ramped up its attacks on civilians in Ukraine – including yesterday’s ballistic missile strikes on the Dnipro region, which killed at least 20 civilians and injured nearly 300 others. Hitting nurseries, apartment blocks and bakeries, as we heard earlier today from the Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister.

Here in Vienna, the UK continues – week in, week out – to hold Russia to account at the Permanent Council and Forum for Security Cooperation. We challenge the lies used to justify this illegal war and expose the brutality with which it is being waged.

As Chair of the Security Committee, the UK has also continued the good practice of using meetings to support Ukraine and its neighbours in dealing with the impacts of this war. Our workplan covers policing, border security, child protection and empowerment, critical infrastructure and cyber resilience. And it serves as a platform for sharing perspectives, best practice, and establishing a common security picture.

And listening to the interventions of our distinguished colleagues from Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, we call on Russia to withdraw all of its forces from the internationally recognised territory of both States.

Meanwhile, we are also responding to a broader and increasingly complex threat landscape. Many of the transnational threats we face are intensifying:

Malign hybrid activities – including information manipulation – are intensifying.

Cyber threats, in some cases enabled by AI, are targeting critical national infrastructure.

Organised criminals – more sophisticated than ever – are smuggling drugs, weapons, cultural property, and people across borders.

And the threat from terrorism and violent extremism has not diminished. The Islamic State Khorasan Province is growing in strength. At the same time, extreme right-wing groups are proliferating in online spaces.

Three key themes permeate these challenges: they highlight the wide-ranging impact of emerging technologies; they do not respect borders; and they demand a coordinated, and cross-dimensional response.

Mr Chair, the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security has therefore never been more relevant. We must remain vigilant to the full spectrum of threats facing our region; of which, Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine remains the most urgent and serious.

Our Leaders mandated the OSCE to continue politico-military dialogue even in the hardest of times because they saw – and see – it is essential to manage risk, reduce misunderstanding and avoid miscalculation for the benefit of all our citizens. The OSCE has an extensive acquis and toolkit to do this work. But it relies on political will to be effective.

The UK has that will. We remain committed to the OSCE and to the principles that underpin it. We believe in the potential of this Organization to do much more to support peace, security, and cooperation. We need the will of all States to be able to do that.

And we are looking forward to continuing these conversations at the Helsinki Plus 50 forum later this summer. Thank you.

