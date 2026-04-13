We fund schools, as well as community and voluntary organisations working with schools, mainly through our National Lottery Awards for All Scotland programme. We’ve funded many great school-based projects over the years.

However, we’re seeing more applications for things we cannot fund. So, to help you plan a strong application, here are our top 3 tips for school-based projects.

1. Steer clear of teaching time

In most cases, we cannot fund activities that take place during teaching time.

This applies whether you’re a school applying for a grant, or an organisation applying to run activities in a school. Even if the activity is different from usual lessons, we cannot fund it if it replaces teaching.

You can apply for funding for activities that take place outside teaching time, such as:

before school

after school

break times

lunchtime

If your project can only happen during teaching time, contact us before applying. We can talk through your idea and advise you. You can:

email us at advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk

speak to a funding officer on 0300 123 7110

2. Avoid applying for equipment used for teaching

This is one of the main reasons we have to turn applications down. We cannot fund equipment that could be used for the school curriculum. For example:

sports equipment for P.E. lessons

computers or tablets for IT lessons

outdoor classrooms for curriculum teaching

3. Make sure your project involves the wider community

We’re unlikely to fund projects that only, or mainly, benefit school pupils or staff.

We want to see meaningful involvement from the wider community - both in shaping the idea and taking part in the activity.

The best examples are when you’ve asked your community ‘what would you like to do?’ rather than ‘do you support this idea we’ve already come up with’ or ‘would you like to do this free activity we have arranged?’

Read our blog about how schools, uniformed groups and sensitive-issue groups can involve their community.

Examples of what we cannot fund

Based on recent applications, here are some examples that we cannot fund:

stationery supplies for pupils to use in class

installing an outdoor classroom for curriculum lessons

iPads for pupils to join lessons from home

improvements to school grounds that benefit only pupils

What we can fund

There are still lots of ideas we can support. We’d consider your project if:

it takes place outside teaching time

involves people from the wider community

For example:

an after-school drama production performed over Zoom for local care homes

a community food‑growing club where local residents and pupils work together

If in doubt, talk to us

We’re always happy to have a chat about your idea before you apply, so do not hesitate to get in touch. You can: