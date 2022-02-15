Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Our work with the England and Wales Cricket Board to tackle racism in sport
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has lifted the suspension on Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) hosting international and major cricket matches at Headingley. Progress against their action plan will be closely monitored.
Marcial Boo, Chief Executive at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“There is no place for racism in sport or in any part of our society. In our meetings with Lord Patel at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and with the England and Wales Cricket Board, we encouraged them to take bold steps in eradicating racism. We welcome this announcement as a clear sign that progress is being made.
“We will now closely monitor progress against their action plan, which will involve us attending quarterly checkpoint meetings with the YCCC and ECB. If progress is not made quickly enough, we will consider further legal action.
“We hope that other cricket clubs will take this opportunity to examine what they are doing to tackle discrimination and harassment, so that no one involved in cricket, whether as an amateur or a professional, suffers the racism that others sadly faced in the past”.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/our-work-england-and-wales-cricket-board-tackle-racism-sport
