Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Out of sight, out of mind?
This year I have focused relentlessly on children’s right to education and addressing the severe evidence gaps across government concerning children missing from education. Every child has the right to receive a suitable education and yet thousands of children every year fall out of education and out of sight all together.
Recently, the Centre for Social Justice published a report investigating the numbers of children who were electively home educated in England. The report, ‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ found that by the start of the 2021/22 academic year a record high of at least 81,000 children were being home educated. This is 34% higher than before the pandemic. In some areas, the total number of children in home education more than doubled.
I have spent much of this year investigating the barriers to engaging in education through my Attendance Audit. My research has shown that too often, the system that should be supporting children and their families, has only let them down. Whilst for some family’s home education is a philosophical choice, and a right we must uphold, my own research, supported by the CSJ’s findings, has found that for many it is a last resort after they have found the local education system unable to meet their child’s needs. There are some groups of children, such as those with a social worker where safeguarding issues have been identified in the home for whom I am particularly concerned about home education arrangements. These children should be attending school in order for them to be best supported.
My target is for 100% attendance at school. This is a system target. It’s about inclusion. Making sure there is a fantastic school place for every child, that they want to attend every day. This target is not about blaming parents if the system cannot, at present, support their child attending school. It’s about everyone that works with children, and that has a responsibility towards them, coalescing around an ambitious target. It is an ambition for the system. To achieve it, we need system wide alongside child-level solutions.
This week, I am continuing my own focus on these issues firstly with the publication of my investigation into the role of Alternative Provision in supporting children to re-engage in education and secondly further analysis of daily attendance data.
The only way that we will get this right nationally and locally is to continue to investigate the reasons why children fall out of sight, even if this means systems coming face to face with sometimes inconvenient truths. We cannot afford to be complacent and the system must not simply accept that some children will fall through the gaps, more needs to be done to support and protect our most vulnerable children.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/11/28/out-of-sight-out-of-mind/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Latest early years foundation stage results28/11/2022 12:20:00
The Early Years Foundation Stage profile is a statutory assessment of children’s development at the end of reception year based on 17 early learning goals, and is intended to provide intended to provide a reliable, valid, and accurate assessment of every child’s development.
Carers Rights Day 202224/11/2022 11:10:00
Today is Carers Rights day, and as Children’s Commissioner I want to recognise the tireless work carried out by the estimated one million young carers across England.
What we’ve learned about methods of age assurance on social media23/11/2022 13:38:00
In the offline world, there are systems in place to prevent children from accessing things which may harm them.
The Children’s Commissioner’s priorities for online safety22/11/2022 09:20:00
This week the Children’s Office is recognising the importance of online safety for children and young people.
Where can I go with maths? Our resource connecting maths to careers, skills and everyday life21/11/2022 09:20:00
On this year’s National Numeracy Day we launched ‘Where can I go with maths?’ an interactive resource for young people aimed at connecting maths to careers, skills and everyday life.
Better World: Reflections from COP2718/11/2022 12:20:00
Over the past 11 days, world leaders, politicians, scientists, and activists, including children and young people from across the world have met as part of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt to discuss the future of global climate change.
The Children’s Commissioner’s vision for the SEND system14/11/2022 15:38:00
I have dedicated my career to transforming the educational outcomes of children across England. First as a teacher, a head teacher, the CEO of a Multi-academy Trust and now, as Children’s Commissioner.
The Children’s Commissioner launches The Big Ask Maths Week Challenge14/11/2022 13:38:00
In April 2021, the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, launched The Big Ask: a national consultation exercise with children in England to ask them about their lives and their priorities, their aspirations and worries for the future.
Family Review Part II: why my Office is visiting children in secure settings11/11/2022 15:05:00
The story told by my independent review of family life, “Family and its protective effect”, is a complex one. Family life exerts a powerful influence on children; my Review demonstrated that family is the prism through which they discover the world, and it is foundational for their future.