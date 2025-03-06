Outcome of Natural England’s review of bird of prey ‘wild take’ licensing for falconry and aviculture

A change in Natural England’s approach means a ‘presumption against’ issuing wild take licensing for falconry and aviculture will be taken in future.

A Natural England-led review has concluded that taking birds of prey from the wild is not essential to the continued practice of falconry or aviculture in England and licenses will only be granted in exceptional circumstances.

The move will help to protect wild birds of prey from unnecessary disturbance whilst enabling sustainable falconry practices to continue.

Natural England has today (Thursday March 06) published the outcome of its review into the licensing of ‘wild take’, a practice that involves taking birds of prey such as peregrine falcon from the wild for use in falconry and aviculture.

Defra ministers have endorsed Natural England’s recommendation that there should be a presumption against the granting of future wild take licenses.

This change will offer certainty for the falconry community and ensure that licenses to take birds from the wild are only issued where there is clear justification for doing. This decision will also help to allay concerns that wild take licenses could be abused, leading to an increase in the illegal export of wild-origin birds.

This announcement follows a two-year review process during which licensing was suspended. This review involved extensive evidence gathering, including through workshops, interviews, a literature review, and a public call for evidence.

John Holmes, Natural England’s Strategy Director, said:

“This change in approach to licensing will help to protect wild birds of prey whilst enabling sustainable falconry practices to continue unaffected. “This announcement will also help allay fears that licenses could be abused, leading to an increase in the illegal export of wild-origin birds. “The decision follows an extensive review process, and I would like to thank those who took the time to provide information through the call for evidence or by participating in interviews and workshops.”

Natural England’s review process concluded that:

taking birds of prey from the wild is not essential to the continued practice of falconry or aviculture in England.

suitable birds can be readily sourced from existing captive stocks.

captive-bred birds can perform to a suitably high standard when appropriately trained and handled

Natural England has a statutory responsibility, on behalf of Defra, for determining license applications to take birds of prey from the wild for use in falconry and aviculture. Defra ministers have endorsed Natural England’s recommendation to adopt a presumption against issuing licenses to take wild birds of prey for falconry and aviculture.

Whilst the power to grant licenses will remain on statute, Defra ministers support the view that licenses should not be issued, other than in exceptional circumstances. No evidence was provided during the review process that would support the issuing of licenses for any specific exceptional circumstances at the present time.