Outcome of the Democratic Consent Process in the Northern Ireland Assembly

Speaking after the outcome of the democratic consent vote on articles 5-10 of the Windsor Framework, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:

The vote yesterday, following a democratic decision in the Northern Ireland Assembly, was an important step forward for the Windsor Framework.

The Government welcomes that MLAs have agreed on the continued application of the Windsor Framework.

This democratic safeguard has provided the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland with a say over the trading arrangements that will apply over the next four years.

I will now proceed as required by the law, including to commission an independent review.

The government remains committed to implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith and protecting the UK internal market, in a way that offers stability and works for Northern Ireland, for businesses, and for traders.