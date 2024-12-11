Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Outcome of the Democratic Consent Process in the Northern Ireland Assembly
Statement from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on the outcome of the democratic consent vote on articles 5-10 of the Windsor Framework.
Speaking after the outcome of the democratic consent vote on articles 5-10 of the Windsor Framework, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:
The vote yesterday, following a democratic decision in the Northern Ireland Assembly, was an important step forward for the Windsor Framework.
The Government welcomes that MLAs have agreed on the continued application of the Windsor Framework.
This democratic safeguard has provided the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland with a say over the trading arrangements that will apply over the next four years.
I will now proceed as required by the law, including to commission an independent review.
The government remains committed to implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith and protecting the UK internal market, in a way that offers stability and works for Northern Ireland, for businesses, and for traders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/outcome-of-the-democratic-consent-process-in-the-northern-ireland-assembly
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference Joint Communiqué04/12/2024 12:20:00
Yesterday the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson MP, attended the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.
Minister Anderson hails positive impact of integrated education27/11/2024 13:15:00
This follows a recent visit to Fort Hill Integrated College in Lisburn alongside Education Secretary
Satellite communications to improve connectivity in remote areas27/11/2024 13:07:00
New projects are set to test innovative hybrid connectivity solutions in some of the very hardest to reach places in the UK, with up to £3.5 million in government funding.
A Budget to fix the foundations and deliver change for Northern Ireland30/10/2024 16:30:00
The UK Chancellor delivered the Autumn Budget today (Wednesday 30 October 2024)
Recruitment of board members to the International Fund for Ireland30/10/2024 12:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland invites expressions of interest for appointment to the Board of the International Fund for Ireland.
NIO Minister hails integrated education during visit to Fermanagh School24/10/2024 15:15:15
This follows Minister Anderson's visit to Erne Integrated College.
Recruitment of Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner16/10/2024 16:10:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland invites applications for the appointment of a new Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland attends International Investment Summit15/10/2024 11:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP yesterday met with a number of leading businesses at the International Investment Summit in the Guildhall in London, together with the First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Kieran Donoghue of Invest NI.