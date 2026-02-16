Outdoor adventurers bring bus boost

Bus passenger numbers have jumped in some of Wales’ most scenic outdoor locations, according to the most recent figures.

The latest figures show that the number of people taking the TrawsCymru T6 bus, which runs between Swansea and Brecon, has increased by a whopping 14% compared to the previous year.

A similar picture can be seen in north Wales, where an increase in the number of bus passengers on the T10, which travels through the Eryri national park, has risen by 11.7% over the same period. The scenic bus route links Bangor, Bethesda, Betws y Coed and Corwen.

The rest of the Transport for Wales operated TrawsCymru fleet, which runs services across Wales, also showed a healthy 8.5% rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the run up to half-term, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, is encouraging people to consider using the bus to see the best that Wales has to offer.