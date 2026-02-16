Welsh Government
|Printable version
Outdoor adventurers bring bus boost
Bus passenger numbers have jumped in some of Wales’ most scenic outdoor locations, according to the most recent figures.
The latest figures show that the number of people taking the TrawsCymru T6 bus, which runs between Swansea and Brecon, has increased by a whopping 14% compared to the previous year.
A similar picture can be seen in north Wales, where an increase in the number of bus passengers on the T10, which travels through the Eryri national park, has risen by 11.7% over the same period. The scenic bus route links Bangor, Bethesda, Betws y Coed and Corwen.
The rest of the Transport for Wales operated TrawsCymru fleet, which runs services across Wales, also showed a healthy 8.5% rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period in the previous year.
In the run up to half-term, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, is encouraging people to consider using the bus to see the best that Wales has to offer.
With our investment in the TrawsCymru fleet - new, modern buses with air-conditioning and USB charging points - it comes as no surprise that more people are choosing to take the bus to get around.
As half-term approaches, taking the bus to go for a walk along the beach or a trip up a mountain has never been easier. With Wales’ stunning scenery, all you need to do is sit back and enjoy the views stress-free.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/outdoor-adventurers-bring-bus-boost
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£600 million milestone for Help to Buy - Wales as scheme continues to support homeownership dreams16/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government has invested more than £600 million in its Help to Buy – Wales scheme, supporting thousands of people across the country to achieve their dream of homeownership.
New behaviour support package for schools16/02/2026 09:20:00
Following the National Behaviour Summit in 2025, the Welsh Government has announced a new package of projects to support schools across Wales with behaviour, wellbeing and engagement.
Faster access to mental healthcare for children and young people13/02/2026 14:05:00
Children and young people are receiving faster access to mental health support, as waiting times fall across Wales.
Community secures future of iconic ‘Bread of Heaven’ chapel13/02/2026 11:25:00
Capel Rhondda, the birthplace of one of Wales’ most recognisable hymns, Bread of Heaven / Cwm Rhondda, is now safe in the hands of the community.
New apprenticeship courses in construction to be introduced in Wales11/02/2026 15:15:00
Aspiring apprentices across Wales will soon be able to benefit from new construction apprenticeships, helping fill skills gaps identified by the industry.
Families in Wales to benefit from greater choice of childcare11/02/2026 14:15:00
A new scheme to widen access to affordable childcare for families across Wales has been announced by the Welsh Government.
Senedd passes legislation transforming homelessness response in Wales11/02/2026 13:15:00
A bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness was yesterday passed by the Senedd.
Swansea offers Flying Start childcare to all 2 year old children11/02/2026 11:05:00
Families of all 2 year olds in Swansea can now benefit from free childcare through the Welsh Government’s Flying Start scheme.
Cabinet Secretary celebrates Wales's first roofing apprenticeship pathway11/02/2026 09:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited Bridgend College to meet apprentices and industry partners at the college's roofing training facility.