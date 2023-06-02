Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Outer Hebrides missile defence exercise brings NATO together
A multinational exercise at the MOD Hebrides Range in Scotland last month saw 4,000 service personnel from 13 nations hone their skills and connect with allies.
Exercise FORMIDABLE SHIELD, designed to test the ballistic missile defence capabilities of NATO and its partner nations, highlighted how integration between platforms and nations can be a significant advantage in the battlespace.
Taking place between 8-26 May 2023 and featuring platforms such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 Lightning 2, the exercise saw the air, land, and maritime domains mastered by NATO.
Major General Robin Anderton-Brown, Director of Capability at Strategic Command, said:
The importance of our responsibility for integration across Defence and with our allies was evident on Exercise FORMIDABLE SHIELD. The exercise was a clear demonstration of the coherence of the alliance, and the importance of the need to share and fuse data and information between nations to defeat high speed missile threats.
As Defence’s integrator, Strategic Command will continue to support this important NATO exercise and exploit key lessons to enhance Defence’s digital capabilities.
A total of more than 20 ships, 35 aircraft, and eight ground units, including radar platforms and the US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), took part in the biennial exercise.
By working together with our allies and partners, as well as ensuring that the single services within UK Defence are integrated, we can deter and defeat threats to our collective security and stability.
Graham Ball, Deputy Director of Integration at Strategic Command, said:
FORMIDABLE SHIELD demonstrates the value and necessity of working with our allies to drive integration - meaning that we, and our partners, can act in way that is greater than the sum of our collective parts.
The deterrent effect of the fused and capable defensive systems, as tested on FORMIDABLE SHIELD, have applicability across the spectrum of conflict – supporting campaigning and helping to protect our shared interests.
The exercise places an emphasis on not only working together, but also adapting and developing rather than repeating the same drills each iteration.
As a prominent example of integration, HMS Defender linked up with an RAF Typhoon and HMS Kent, via satellite, to intercept an incoming missile using an air defence system that was first developed in a joint programme with France and Italy, and is now being upgraded at industrial sites across the UK.
Rear Admiral James Morley, Deputy Commander of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), said:
FORMIDABLE SHIELD is the premier Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) and live fire rehearsal in the European theatre, and highlights our proficiency in seamlessly integrating allied and partner maritime and air forces into combined operations.
As Defence’s integrator, Strategic Command is working to ensure that a culture of integration is fostered throughout the military and beyond.
Driving integration, along with leading the cyber and electromagnetic domain, are important concepts that Strategic Command will incorporate into its exhibition stand at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) on 12-15 Sep 2023 at ExCeL, London.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/outer-hebrides-missile-defence-exercise-brings-nato-together
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Chief of Defence Intelligence RUSI webinar May 202331/05/2023 10:20:00
Chief of Defence Intelligence, Adrian Bird, delivered a speech to members of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) on Reappraising UK Defence Intelligence Priorities
World first as UK hosts inaugural AUKUS AI and autonomy trial26/05/2023 15:10:00
The first AUKUS artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy trial was held, with the aim of rapidly driving these technologies into responsible military use.
UK and Czechia strengthen defence export prospects26/05/2023 11:10:00
The UK and Czechia discuss future defence export prospects, building on the PM’s priority to grow the UK economy.
Experts convene for Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference26/05/2023 10:10:00
International experts have convened in London for 25th Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference
Ukraine thanks UK for continued military aid during defence secretary's visit to Kyiv26/05/2023 09:10:00
Ben Wallace held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, in which they discussed priorities for arming Ukraine to achieve victory against Russia
Remains of World War 1 airman finally identified25/05/2023 16:20:00
More than a century after the end of World War 1, an unmarked headstone of a Commonwealth war grave finally carries the name of the young airman who rests there.
Ceremony for World War 2 airman identified 83 years after fatal flight25/05/2023 15:20:00
A ceremony has been held for an RAF pilot from Clapham, London, more than 80 years after he was killed in action aged just 20 over the beaches of Northern France.
SupportNet23 conference25/05/2023 12:15:00
On 18-19 May 2023, the Defence Support organisation hosted its annual external conference at Radisson RED London Heathrow.