RUSI
|Printable version
Outgoing NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu Joins RUSI as a Distinguished Fellow
Oana Lungescu, principal Spokesperson for the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) between 2010 and 2023, was appointed a Distinguished Fellow at RUSI for an initial period of three years. Oana joins RUSI’s network of Associate, Senior and Distinguished Fellows who provide a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Institute.
Oana Lungescu is the longest serving NATO Spokesperson, the first woman and the first journalist to hold this post. She has directed alliance communications during the most turbulent period in a generation, providing strategic advice to two Secretaries General, Jens Stoltenberg and Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Her work included coordinating NATO’s 24/7 media operations, as well as planning and directing the media aspects of all NATO events, summits and ministerial meetings. In 2022, media coverage of NATO reached an estimated 5.5 billion people in over 100 countries. As the official responsible for all public messaging and chief speechwriter for the NATO Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, she played a critical role in NATO’s approach to Russia and China, the accession of Finland and Sweden, and operations from the Western Balkans to Afghanistan. She also pioneered at NATO the concept of “pre-bunking” disinformation in the run-up to Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.
Oana is also the first NATO Spokesperson who came from behind the Iron Curtain. A German national born in Romania, she started working at the BBC’s Romanian Service in London, becoming European affairs correspondent in Brussels in 1997, where she covered almost every EU and NATO summit. Between 2009-2010, she reported on European affairs from Berlin. She presented several BBC documentary series, including “State Secrets,” about secret police archives and finding her own Romanian secret police files. She also travelled to South America, reporting on the aftermath of the military dictatorships in Chile and Argentina.
Prior to her award as a Distinguished Fellow at RUSI, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg awarded Oana the NATO Meritorious Service Medal, reflecting her significant contribution to the alliance’s decisive decade of transformation. Her work has also previously been recognised by Politico, which in 2016 named her as one of the most influential women in Brussels.
Drawing on her career and experience, Oana will bring unique insights to the Institute’s work, while helping shape debates on critical issues, including transatlantic relations, NATO’s future, and countering disinformation.
Latest News from
RUSI
Shapps’s Summit: Priorities for the New UK Defence Secretary04/09/2023 16:25:00
With the departure of Ben Wallace as defence secretary, his successor has some considerable boots to fill. As challenges to the UK’s security show no sign of diminishing, what should be at the top of Grant Shapps’s agenda?
Prigozhin’s Death: The Details Don’t Matter – It’s What You Do With It04/09/2023 14:25:00
The details of the now-officially confirmed death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group private military company, matter far less than how the political elite – and the Russian public – decide to interpret it, and what they do with it next.
Avoiding Deadlock Ahead of Future UN Cyber Security Negotiations01/09/2023 14:25:00
In July, RUSI participated in the UN Open-Ended Working Group negotiations as part of the ongoing work on Responsible Cyber Behaviour. This article discusses the progress and perils facing the future of responsible state behaviour negotiations.
Afghanistan: A Final British Betrayal?31/08/2023 14:25:00
Two years ago, on 28 August 2021, the final British evacuation flight took off from Kabul airport. Thus ended 20 years of British endeavour in Afghanistan.
Paying for People in Defence31/08/2023 11:25:00
After a long period of real-terms cuts in UK service pay, the government may be changing tack.
Global Opinion Turns Against Beijing: A Failure of Soft Power?29/08/2023 16:05:00
A recent set of polls conducted by the Pew Research Center indicates a precipitous decline in favourable opinions of China in many countries around the world.
Building Up the BRICS: An Emerging Counter-West Order?29/08/2023 14:25:00
While it is too early to declare the end of the US-led liberal international system and the rise of a BRICS-led counterweight, the Johannesburg summit highlights that the West is increasingly confronted by a multipolar world in which its position and the idea of a single global order are being overtly challenged.
Risky Business: Southeast Asia’s Continued Trade with Russia25/08/2023 12:05:00
Russian defence companies continued exporting goods to Southeast Asia in 2022, exposing the region to the crosshairs of Western sanctions and emphasising Russia’s interest in preserving regional market influence despite domestic wartime economic conditions.
UK PONI Hosts Mid-Career Roundtable Discussion with the NNSA’s Frank Rose22/08/2023 13:05:00
On 14 August, UK PONI hosted a roundtable with Frank Rose, Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which brought together mid-career experts from industry, government and academia to discuss key issues facing the US nuclear enterprise.