Output to stabilise but profitability squeeze to continue - CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturing output is expected to stabilise in the next three months, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey. That follows a decline in the three months to October, which extended a period of generally flat or falling production that began in mid-2022.

The latest decline in output volumes was broad-based, driven particularly by declines in the food, drink & tobacco, chemicals and metal products sub-sectors. However, the fall in output was slower than the average seen over this year so far, and manufacturers expect output to be broadly flat in the three months to January. Nonetheless, labour-related constraints to near-term output have risen: the share of manufacturers citing skilled labour as a constraint to production jumped to its highest since January 2025. Similarly, limitations from “other labour” availability rose to the highest since mid-2022.

The volume of total new orders also fell in October, though at the slowest pace since April 2025, reflecting declines in both domestic and export orders. Manufacturers expect total orders to decline again in the three months to January, at a similar pace. This comes as manufacturing competitiveness deteriorated in all major markets.

Elsewhere, cost pressures remained elevated in the three months to October, with unit costs rising at a rapid pace once again. Domestic selling prices also rose, but growth eased relative to July, whereas export selling prices were flat. Domestic selling price inflation is expected to pick up further in the coming quarter, but is still set to run well below costs inflation, implying a continuing squeeze on profitability.

Against this backdrop, investment intentions for the year ahead remain weak. Firms expect to reduce investment in plant & machinery, buildings, innovation and training over the year ahead, held back by uncertainty about demand, inadequate net returns and a shortage of labour – the latter cited by the greatest proportion of respondents in two years.

However, employment was broadly flat in the quarter to October, marking the first time headcount was reported to have not fallen in two years, and numbers employed are expected to rise modestly in the three months to January.

Cameron Martin, Senior Economist, CBI, said:

“There are growing signs of stabilisation for manufacturers, with firms expecting a prolonged period of falling output to come to an end in the coming months and anticipating their first increase in headcount in two years.

“But with orders still falling and labour shortages picking up, significant challenges remain. Stubbornly high costs are also squeezing profitability, while deteriorating competitiveness and fragile business confidence continue to weigh on investment decisions. Without an improvement in the underlying business environment, these tentative signs of stabilisation will struggle to translate into sustained growth.

“If the government wants to meaningfully tackle the cost of living, it must give manufacturers the breathing space to invest and drive the productivity growth needed to sustain rising real wages. Next week’s Budget must deliver this by cutting business electricity costs, reducing labour costs and reforming business rates to support rather than hinder investment and growth.”

The survey, based on the responses of 263 manufacturing firms, found: