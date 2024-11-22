Output volumes fall, but near-term outlook has improved – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to November, and at a faster pace than in the three months to October, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). But the near-term picture is more positive, with manufacturers expecting output volumes to rise modestly in the quarter to February.

Total order books improved relative to last month, while volumes of export order books were unchanged. Both total and export order books were reported as below their long-run averages. Expectations for selling price inflation picked up in November, with prices expected to rise at a rate that is broadly in line with the long-run average. Stock adequacy (for finished goods) was the highest since August 2020.

The survey, based on the responses of 317 manufacturers, found:

Output volumes fell in the three months to November, at a faster pace than in the quarter to October (weighted balance of -12%, from -6% in the three months to October). Output is expected to rise in the three months to February (+9%).

Output decreased in 14 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to November, with the fall driven by the chemicals, mechanical engineering and metal products sub-sectors.

Total order books were reported as below “normal” but improved relative to last month (-19% from -27%). The level of order books remained below the long run average (-13%).

Export order books were also seen as below “normal” in November to the same extent as last month (-27%). This was also below the long-run average (-18%).

Expectations for average selling price inflation rose in November (+11% from 0% in October) with the balance standing broadly in line with the long-run average (+7%).

Stocks of finished goods were seen as more than “adequate” in November (+21% from +17% in October), with the balance the highest since August 2020.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said: