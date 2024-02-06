Output volumes unchanged, while demand uncertainty and finance costs weigh on investment plans - CBI SME survey

SME manufacturers reported unchanged output volumes for the second consecutive quarter in the three months to January, according to the CBI’s latest SME Trends survey. Total new orders fell slightly, with export orders down sharply. Firms expect new orders and output volumes to grow modestly over the next three months.

Growth in average costs accelerated in the quarter to January, ending six consecutive quarters of steadily easing cost pressures. Costs growth remained well above average. However, both domestic and export prices were unchanged through the quarter, implying a squeeze on profitability.

Against this background, investment intentions remain weak. SMEs plan to cut investment in buildings and plant & machinery over the year ahead. Around half of respondents cited demand uncertainty as a constraint on capital spending. Concerns around the availability of finance have also risen (internal and external finance), while the share of SMEs reporting the cost of finance as a barrier to investment rose to its highest since the 1990s (excluding the early stages of the pandemic). Investment in innovation is expected to be stable, while spending on training & retraining is expected to increase only slightly.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“Sentiment among SME manufacturers was flat around the turn of the year. Faced with stagnant demand, ongoing pressure on costs, a tighter financing environment and enduring difficulties finding the skills they need, firms are taking a hard look at their overheads and plan to cut back investment over the year ahead. “SME manufacturers nonetheless remain hopeful that activity will begin to revive in the coming months, after an exceptionally challenging 18 months. The Budget in early March provides an opportunity for the Chancellor to build on this sense of hope by taking further steps to firm up the foundations of future growth. “Following the encouraging announcements around capital expensing in the Autumn, firms will be looking for measures that can help address labour and skills shortages. Expanding non-taxable health support for employees by making Employee Assistance Programs (EPAs) a fully tax-free benefit would go some way to alleviate this. Establishing a R&D tax credit scheme alongside a Net Zero Investment Plan would give business a competitive edge, supercharge investment in high-growth sectors and drive technology and innovation.”

The survey, based on the responses of 237 SME manufacturing firms, found: