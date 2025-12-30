Outstanding contributions to the UK recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Year 2026 Overseas and International Honours list

The New Year Overseas Honours list recognises the outstanding contribution of British nationals abroad or internationally.

Sarina Wiegman, the Head Coach of the England Women’s football team, appointed an honorary Dame in recognition of her services to football

Dame Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, is made a Dame Grand Cross for her contribution to British foreign policy, and incoming Ambassador to the USA Dr Christian Turner is awarded with a Knighthood for his service in advancing UK foreign policy

Multiple awards recognise British nationals for remarkable voluntary and charitable work overseas

One hundred and twelve people have received awards for their exceptional service to the UK overseas and internationally in the Overseas and International New Year Honours List this year. They are recognised for a wide range of contributions across different sectors, with many recipients given awards for voluntary and charitable work.

The most senior official recognised in the list is Dame Barbara Woodward, who is appointed Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) for her outstanding contributions to the UK through international diplomacy and public service, most recently as the UK’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the first female British Ambassador to China.

Sarina Wiegman is recognised with an honorary Damehood (honorary awards to foreign nationals are the responsibility of the Foreign Secretary) for her outstanding contribution to Association football. As national coach, Ms Wiegman led the England Women’s football team, the ‘Lionesses’, in retaining their European Championship title this summer. Since becoming national coach, Ms Wiegman has inspired and overseen an unprecedented run of success for the Lionesses, reaching 3 major finals in a row and catalysing growth in women’s and girls’ football in the UK.

David Mabey, Professor of Communicable Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) in recognition of his exceptional and sustained contribution to global health. Also receiving a KCMG is Professor Tony Redmond, the founder of UK-Med and Professor Emeritus of International Emergency Medicine at the University of Manchester, who is recognised for his extraordinary services in support of humanitarian medical assistance around the world over many years.

Further information about recipients receiving substantive knighthood level awards on the Overseas and International List can be found below and alongside the lists published on GOV.UK.

Sir Olly Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said:

Today His Majesty The King has recognised those who show the UK at its very best internationally. Individuals that go above and beyond to protect UK nationals and interests around the world. On behalf of the Foreign Secretary and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office I would like to congratulate and thank these outstanding individuals for their dedication and service.

Honorary awards are not listed in the New Year and Birthday honours lists. They are announced on GOV.UK as and when formal approval is given for them: Honorary awards to foreign nationals in 2025.

The Overseas and International New Year Honours list also recognises a wide range of contributions at all levels, including awards to British nationals for exceptional voluntary and charitable service that has enhanced the UK’s reputation overseas.

These include:

Dr Comfort Ero

President and Chief Executive Officer, International Crisis Group, receives a CMG [Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George] for services to Crisis Response and Conflict Prevention.

Comfort Ero, President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Crisis Group, is recognised with a CMG for her outstanding contribution to crisis response and conflict prevention. Over several decades, she has shaped how the international community understands and addresses conflict, providing rigorous analysis and policy recommendations that have enhanced security and stability in some of the world’s most volatile regions. Under her leadership since 2021, the International Crisis Group has strengthened its global reputation for independent, field‑based insight, delivering advice that has had significant impact on the ground and earned strong recognition from partners and policymakers worldwide.

As President, she has steered Crisis Group’s influential work on preventing escalation, protecting civilians, and supporting diplomatic solutions. Her leadership has improved conditions for vulnerable communities. Having lived and worked in multiple conflict‑affected states, and previously serving as Crisis Group’s Africa Director and as a senior adviser to the UN, Comfort Ero has demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise and personal courage throughout her career.

On learning of her award, Comfort Ero said:

I’m deeply grateful to receive the CMG. In an era increasingly afflicted by war and humanitarian crises, this award is testimony to the dedication of my colleagues at the International Crisis Group and our work shaping policies to build a more peaceful world. It’s a privilege to lead an organisation that, in its 30th year, continues to serve as an invaluable global public good.

Patrick McCabe

Patrick McCabe, lately Programme Manager, Explosive Ordnance Device Operations, United Nations Mine Action Service Occupied Palestinian Territory (UNMAS OPT), Palestine, receives an OBE [Officer of the Order of the British Empire] for services to the safe disposal of Explosive Ordnance Devices in Gaza.

Patrick McCabe is recognised with an OBE for his exceptional bravery and technical expertise in explosive ordnance disposal in Gaza. Before October 2023, he personally rendered safe many deep‑buried bombs – high‑risk operations that significantly reduced danger to civilians – and supported other operations across Gaza and the West Bank. Since 2023, he has become a critical part of the humanitarian response, providing explosive hazard support to more than 50 aid convoys, including the World Health Organisation mission to evacuate infants from Al Shifa hospital. Operating under extreme conditions, he also administered lifesaving first aid during multiple casualty incidents. His dedication has had a significant impact on civilian safety and humanitarian access in one of the world’s most challenging environments.

On learning of his award, Patrick McCabe said:

Thank you for this most uplifting news. I would be extremely proud to be awarded the OBE by His Majesty King Charles in the New Years Honours. I am deeply honoured and humbled.

Michael Raine

Michael Raine, Programme Manager, APOPO Cambodia, receives an OBE [Officer of the Order of the British Empire] for services to Humanitarian Land Mine Clearance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Overseas.

Michael “Mick” Raine receives an OBE for his exceptional contribution to humanitarian landmine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) over more than 4 decades. Beginning his career as a Royal Navy Clearance Diver before moving into humanitarian demining, he has led major clearance operations across Somaliland, Bosnia, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon, Vietnam and beyond, consistently combining technical expertise with strong leadership. His work with UNMAS in Cyprus, South Sudan and Somalia strengthened national EOD capacity and improved the safety of operations in active conflict zones. Since 2022, as Programme Manager for APOPO in Cambodia, Mick has overseen the clearance of hundreds of hectares of hazardous land and pioneered innovative methods in mine clearance employing animal scent detection systems. His service has had a lasting impact on communities worldwide by making land safe, usable, and productive again.

On learning of his award, Mick Raine said:

I am deeply honoured to receive this award. Mine action is always a collective effort, and this recognition belongs to the dedicated national staff, international colleagues, partners, and communities who work every day to save lives and build peace. I remain committed to ensuring that people can live, work, and move safely without fear of landmines.

Victoria Fletcher

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Women’s Centre Gulrukhsor, receives an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire] for services to Women in Tajikistan.

Victoria “Vicky” Fletcher has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the Gulrukhsor Women’s Centre in Tajikistan, where she has played a transformative role in protecting and empowering survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). First volunteering in the country in 2011, she moved permanently to Khujand in 2017 and, since 2020, has dedicated herself full time to the Centre as a volunteer Programme Manager and lead fundraiser. At a moment when the organisation was on the brink of closure, Vicky created emergency fundraising efforts and subsequently secured long term international donor support, enabling the centre to spearhead ground-breaking work on preventing violence against women in conservative, rural communities.

Her work has strengthened relationships with local authorities and police, contributed to a more coordinated response to GBV in the Sughd region, and expanded the services available to women and children seeking safety and support. Through tireless commitment, including the establishment of a UK registered charity to safeguard the Centre’s future, Vicky has ensured that thousands of vulnerable women continue to have access to legal protection, counselling, shelter and hope.

On learning of her award, Victoria Fletcher said:

To be recognised for making a significant contribution is very powerful. It was something that was completely unexpected, that had never even crossed my mind. When I received the phone call it brought news that I could never have imagined. It’s something very special.

Catherine Mentink Duncan

Former Councillor of Tourism & Foreign Affairs, Calvia Town Hall, Mallorca, Spain, receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to British Nationals in Mallorca.

Catherine “Kate” Mentink Duncan has been recognised with a British Empire Medal in recognition of her exceptional, decades‑long service to British nationals living in Mallorca. Since moving to the island in 1979, she has worked tirelessly to help residents integrate and access reliable support, notably through her role as Councillor for Tourism and Foreign Affairs and head of the Foreigners Department at Calvia Town Hall – the municipality with the highest UK‑born population in the Balearic Islands. She championed practical measures such as free Spanish and Catalan language courses and created long‑standing community events that foster inclusion. As co‑founder of Ciudadanos Europeos, she advocated for the rights of non‑Spanish nationals, responding to thousands of enquiries each year. Following the EU Exit referendum, she played a particularly vital role by partnering closely with the British Consulate to ensure accurate information reached thousands of UK residents during a period of uncertainty, using her extensive networks to organise outreach events across the island. Her service continues today through her involvement with local charities and community groups, reflecting a lifelong dedication to supporting and strengthening the British community in Mallorca.

On learning of her award, Kate Mentink Duncan said: