Outwood Out There Inspiring Young Change Makers
Outwood Grange Academies Trust has launched a bold new initiative to inspire the next generation of changemakers.
In response to the social unrest and division witnessed across communities in the summer of 2024, Outwood Grange Academies Trust has unveiled Outwood Out There—a pioneering programme designed to empower students from Years 6 to 13 to lead positive change in their local areas.
Born from students’ desire to “get out there” and make a difference, the initiative aims to reshape perceptions of young people’s role in society, while fostering unity and resilience across communities.
With ambitious goals to engage 20,000 students across 12 local authorities and deliver 5,000 impactful community action projects, Outwood Out There is already gaining momentum.
A Summer of Action
Throughout the summer holidays, students will work in teams of four, supported by an adult advisor, to design and deliver a community project in one of six key categories:
• Build Relationships – Strengthen community ties
• Be A Sustainability Superstar – Lead eco-friendly initiatives
• Boost Community Wellbeing – Promote health and happiness
• Build An Inclusive Community – Ensure everyone feels welcome
• Make Your Community Safer – Enhance neighbourhood security
• Innovate – Create something impactful
Each team will document their journey in a ‘Logbook’ to be submitted at the start of the autumn term. A tiered judging process will follow, culminating in awards recognising the most outstanding contributions.
Celebrating Champions
The Inaugural Out There Champions Award will highlight the programme and recognise the ultimate winning team. Sponsored by YPO, the award includes an unforgettable overnight trip to Paris with cultural sightseeing experiences.
The winning team will be announced at a special event in London in early 2026, where press and media will be invited to capture the moment and help promote the initiative for future years. YPO representatives will also be in attendance to celebrate the students’ achievements.
Supporting Success
To ensure students are equipped for success, YPO’s in-house Project Management team is collaborating with Outwood to develop tailored training for students, teachers, and parents/carers. This support will help participants plan and deliver their projects effectively, building valuable skills along the way.
A Shared Commitment
Julie Hawley, Finance Director at YPO, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative:
“We are delighted to support Outwood Out There. As a 100% publicly owned organisation, we always seek to impact the communities we serve positively, and it is a pleasure to be a part of a project that will involve thousands of pupils helping to make a difference in the places where they live. YPO plays an essential part in the lives of schools throughout the UK, and we feel privileged to help young people grow and develop their skills while giving back to their communities. Good luck, everybody!”
