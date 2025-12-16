Over £1 billion for victims of domestic abuse to access support and rebuild their lives

More victims of domestic abuse will receive better protection through nearly £500 million as part of the forthcoming Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.

An extra £19 million will be invested for support in safe accommodation, providing significant expansion in domestic abuse support.

This is on top of the £480 million already confirmed in local government budgets and £550 million across justice over the next three years to pay for counselling, court guidance and children services to support victims.

The Government will deploy the full power of the state to introduce the largest crackdown on violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history.

More victims of domestic abuse will receive better protection as local authorities receive nearly £500 million to provide support in safe accommodation to victims of domestic abuse, part of the Violence Against Women and Girls strategy, which is being announced this week.

A £19 million uplift announced yesterday is expected to support an extra 4,900 households needing safety, meaning the total funding is expected to help nearly 140,000 people, including women and their children, over the next three years.

This support fund has proven to be effective, with figures showing funding helped almost 77,000 survivors and children access safe accommodation and support in 2024-25.

As part of the government’s Violence against Women and Girls strategy due to be launched later this week, the full power of the state will be deployed in the largest crackdown on violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history.

At the heart of the support is a commitment to safety and stability. Survivors and their children will be able to access support in safe accommodation, such as domestic abuse refuges, in confidential locations, far from the reach of perpetrators. This includes tailored move-on support to help women secure long-term housing and rebuild their lives.

For those who choose to remain in their own homes, local authorities can deliver Sanctuary Schemes offering practical measures that transform a victim’s own home into safe spaces, with expert support to help victims and their children recover and move on with their lives. These schemes combine essential security upgrades such as lock changes, window locks and alarms with specialist domestic abuse support to help survivors stay safe, to give peace of mind and protection where they need it most.

Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern yesterday said:

“No one should have to choose between staying in an unsafe home or facing homelessness. “We’re treating violence against women and girls as a national emergency, with a clear commitment to halve it in the next decade. “This funding will help local authorities provide safe accommodation and tailored support, including refuges and Sanctuary Schemes, so every survivor can access safety, stability and a fresh start.”

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, yesterday said:

“With government and society united, we can achieve our mission of halving violence against women and girls within a decade. That means bearing down on abusers but also giving survivors the support and resources they desperately need to rebuild their lives. “This funding will ensure victims remain safe while preventing their abusers from inflicting further unnecessary suffering.”

This funding reinforces the Government’s commitment, set out in the National Plan for Homelessness, to prevent homelessness among survivors of domestic abuse wherever possible. When victims are having to flee for their own safety, it is vital they can access safe accommodation and tailored support.

Latest government statistics show that over one in ten people who are made homeless or at risk of homelessness were fleeing domestic abuse. Research from the Rough Sleeping Questionnaire 2025 reveals nearly 70% of women who slept rough last year had experienced domestic abuse since age 16, showing how vital these services are for keeping people safe and with a roof over their head.

Local government funding for homelessness, rough sleeping and domestic abuse is now streamlined into a single ringfenced grant, enabling councils to plan holistically and adopt innovative prevention strategies, including support for domestic abuse survivors. As part of the new homelessness strategy, the government is also creating a practical toolkit, drawing on best practice such as the Whole Housing Approach and sanctuary schemes to help councils keep survivors safe at home where possible and provide trauma-informed support when they need to flee.

The homelessness strategy also includes £55.8 million to offer intensive support to help some of the most vulnerable people - including women experiencing domestic abuse and with complex needs. Funding will improve coordination across health, housing and justice, helping people access the help they need across several services.

Earlier this year we legislated to prevent councils from using a local connection test when victims of domestic abuse apply for social housing. This means they can better access the home they need safely away from their abuser and where possible, with the support of family or friends nearby.

More than half a billion pounds is also being invested in vital support services to help domestic abuse victims and witnesses navigate the justice process. This £550 million funding, allocated over the next three years, will strengthen specialist services that provide practical and emotional assistance, including counselling and guidance on attending court, ensuring survivors receive the support they need at every stage.

With all of Government and all of society committed to this cause, we can turn people away from committing these awful crimes; bear down on abusers and stop them in their tracks and support victims so they get the justice they deserve.

Notes to Editors:

Local authorities in England will now receive an additional £19 million, on top of the existing £480 million, over three years for the Domestic Abuse Safe Accommodation Duty.