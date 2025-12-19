Welsh Government
Over £10 million support to vital social care services
More than £10 million in funding will support organisations delivering essential social care services across Wales, the Welsh Government announced today.
The investment for 2026 to 2027 will help the wide range of people and families who rely on vital support services every day. From young people in crisis to older people living alone, the funding ensures that help will continue to be available when and where it's needed most.
Services to benefit from the funding include ChildLine Cymru to keep its free 24-hour helpline open for young people under 19 who need someone to talk to, in English or Welsh.
The Wales Council of the Blind will continue helping people with sight loss to improve their lives and live as independent as possible.
All Wales People First will keep supporting people with learning disabilities to have their voices heard and shape the services they use.
In rural Powys, older farmers will receive support to stay safe and independent in their own homes through a special project run by Care & Repair Powys and Age Cymru Powys.
Many other organisations providing crucial support across Wales will also benefit from the funding.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:
Every day, third sector organisations across Wales provide a lifeline to people who need support.
This £10 million investment means these vital services can continue helping people in our communities , from a teenager who needs someone to talk to in the middle of the night, to an elderly farmer who wants to stay safe in the home they've lived in for many years.
These organisations do incredible work, and they need certainty to plan ahead and support the people they serve. This funding gives them that security for another year, whilst we work with them to develop even better services for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/over-10-million-support-vital-social-care-services
