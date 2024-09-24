NHS Wales
|Printable version
Over 10 percent of deaths in Wales due to smoking
New analysis from Public Health Wales shows that were an average of 3,845 deaths in Wales in 2022 were due to smoking in Wales every year between 2020 and 2022: more than one in ten of all deaths amongst those over 35.
The new analysis highlights the significant health impact of smoking across the country, also emphasising the stark inequalities between the most and least deprived communities, with the rate of deaths attributable to smoking three times higher in the most deprived communities compared to the least deprived..
In addition to being the leading cause of preventable illness and death, the analysis also showed that on average more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year in Wales were attributable to smoking, adding significant pressure to the healthcare system. Rates of smoking attributable hospital admissions were also twice as high for residents of the most deprived communities compared to those in the least deprived.
Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “These statistics are a stark reminder of the devastating impact that smoking continues to have on the health of the Welsh population, particularly in our most deprived communities. Despite the real progress we have made reducing the numbers taking up smoking and support smokers to quit, it’s clear that we need to make every effort to tackle smoking if we are to address these huge health and financial costs for the people of Wales.”
Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement in the King’s Speech that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, first introduced by the previous UK government, will return to parliament in the current term. Public Health Wales welcomed the provisions of the previous Bill, including banning the sale of tobacco to everyone born after 1 January 2009 as an important step to reducing the harms of smoking to the Welsh population.
“This new analysis highlights the benefits that ambitious policies to prevent young people from starting to smoke could deliver” Mr Emmerson added. “ Help Me Quit, our national NHS smoking cessation service helped over 16,000 people last year and ready to provide free, friendly and effective support to every single smoker who is ready to quit”
All smokers in Wales can receive free, non-judgemental support to quit, including free stop smoking medication. Visit https://www.helpmequit.wales/ or call 0800 085 2219.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/over-10-percent-of-deaths-in-wales-due-to-smoking/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Vaccinations: A must-have on every student's to-do list24/09/2024 09:15:00
As the start of the new academic year rapidly approaches, Public Health Wales strongly encourages both new and returning university students to ensure they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations.
Annual Report and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 September 202418/09/2024 12:10:00
Public Health Wales is both the public health organisation in Wales and an NHS Trust.
Latest Health Risk Assessment Results: Withyhedge16/09/2024 09:20:00
Public Health Wales has undertaken a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected at the Spittal School monitoring station, covering the period between 1st July 2024 and 26th August 2024. No exceedances of the WHO odour annoyance (5ppb / 7ug/m3) level have been recorded.
New vaccine for babies and older adults in Wales will save lives.02/09/2024 16:15:00
RSV causes between 400-600 deaths in older adults and over 1,000 hospital admissions in young babies in Wales every year.
Annual General Meeting 2023/2402/09/2024 10:10:00
Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 26 September 1.30pm.
Increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances received by Welsh drug testing service.28/08/2024 11:05:00
As International Overdose Awareness Day* approaches, health experts at Public Health Wales are raising concerns over the increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances they are receiving in the Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service (WEDINOS)**.
Public Health Wales statement on mpox22/08/2024 16:20:00
Public Health Wales can confirm that there are no cases of Clade I mpox currently reported in Wales, nor any other variant.
New animation shows benefits of using Wellbeing Economy approach in Wales19/08/2024 14:15:00
A new animation produced by the Policy and International Health Directorate, a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales explains the concept of the Wellbeing Economy and its approach and application in Wales, in an easy to understand format.
STI Cases Climb in Wales: Increases in Gonorrhea and Syphilis Reported31/07/2024 13:10:00
Data from the latest Sexual Health Trends in Wales report reveals a rise in gonorrhoea and syphilis cases across Wales. The number of gonorrhoea diagnoses jumped by 27% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 5,292 cases. Similarly, syphilis diagnoses saw a 20% increase, with 507 cases reported, marking a 17% rise from the previous peak in 2019.