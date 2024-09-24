Over 10 percent of deaths in Wales due to smoking

New analysis from Public Health Wales shows that were an average of 3,845 deaths in Wales in 2022 were due to smoking in Wales every year between 2020 and 2022: more than one in ten of all deaths amongst those over 35.

The new analysis highlights the significant health impact of smoking across the country, also emphasising the stark inequalities between the most and least deprived communities, with the rate of deaths attributable to smoking three times higher in the most deprived communities compared to the least deprived..

In addition to being the leading cause of preventable illness and death, the analysis also showed that on average more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year in Wales were attributable to smoking, adding significant pressure to the healthcare system. Rates of smoking attributable hospital admissions were also twice as high for residents of the most deprived communities compared to those in the least deprived.

Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “These statistics are a stark reminder of the devastating impact that smoking continues to have on the health of the Welsh population, particularly in our most deprived communities. Despite the real progress we have made reducing the numbers taking up smoking and support smokers to quit, it’s clear that we need to make every effort to tackle smoking if we are to address these huge health and financial costs for the people of Wales.”

Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement in the King’s Speech that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, first introduced by the previous UK government, will return to parliament in the current term. Public Health Wales welcomed the provisions of the previous Bill, including banning the sale of tobacco to everyone born after 1 January 2009 as an important step to reducing the harms of smoking to the Welsh population.

“This new analysis highlights the benefits that ambitious policies to prevent young people from starting to smoke could deliver” Mr Emmerson added. “ Help Me Quit, our national NHS smoking cessation service helped over 16,000 people last year and ready to provide free, friendly and effective support to every single smoker who is ready to quit”

All smokers in Wales can receive free, non-judgemental support to quit, including free stop smoking medication. Visit https://www.helpmequit.wales/ or call 0800 085 2219.