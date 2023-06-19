Over 100 arrested in record breaking illegal working crackdown

The Home Office deployed over 300 immigration officers on over 150 enforcement visits in one day to crack down on illegal working across the UK.

The Home Office has conducted a record number of visits targeting illegal working in one day, as part of a nationwide operation.

During the operation, which took place across the UK recently (15 June 2023), Immigration Enforcement officers arrested 105 foreign nationals found working without the right to do so during 159 illegal working visits.

The arrests took place at commercial premises including restaurants, car washes, nail bars, barber shops and convenience stores.

Suspects were arrested for offences including illegal working and possession of false documentation, with sums of cash seized at some locations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended an early morning visit in Brent, North London, to observe Immigration Enforcement officers at work as part of the day of action.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman recently said:

Illegal working harms our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse as no taxes are paid. As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to tackling the abuse of our laws and borders. We know the prospect of black-market employment is a significant attraction for migrants considering making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK. Operations such as today send a clear message that we will not stand for this.

Of those arrested, over 40 were detained by the Home Office, pending their removal from the UK, with the remaining suspects being released on immigration bail. It is also expected that a number of the arrests will result in voluntary departure from the UK.

Offenders of over 20 different nationalities were found to be working without the right to do so in the UK.

The operation builds on the ongoing work by Immigration Enforcement officers to clamp down on illegal working which is a key part of the government’s approach to stopping the boats. This work tackles illegal migration by breaking the business model of criminal gangs who use the offer of black market jobs as one way to draw people to the UK illegally.

In the first quarter of 2023, Immigration Enforcement teams delivered 1,303 enforcement visits, a 57% increase on the same period last year, and since the PM set out his plan to stop the boats in December, arrests have now doubled since the same period last year.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime, Eddy Montgomery, added: